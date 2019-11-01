Titusville area man Brad White was last seen walking away from a friend’s house following a minor alteraction on the 100 block of West Main Street on Nov. 1, 2018.
Since then, one year later, neither friends, family nor the Titusville Police Department have had any success in locating the local veteran. For Brad White’s brother, Ted White, the absence has taken its toll.
“It’s definitely been a long year,” Ted White told The Herald.
Ted White remembers his brother as a family man who loved his son dearly, and who enjoyed to joke around and have fun. The two would spend many hours together out in nature, often going squirrel hunting or doing similar activities.
“He loved to be outside, hunting and fishing,” Ted White said.
Now, all Ted White wants is to know his brother is OK. A call, or even just a sign that he is safe and sound somewhere out there.
The search for Brad White has been a tough one for the Titusville Police Department. According to Detective Tim Russell, despite various attempts, little information as to where Brad White has gone to has appeared.
A major hope for the department was to find the missing man through his financial activity. Brad White received a stipend of money from the government, payment for an injury suffered while served in the United States Army during the 1990s.
However, Russell said that money hasn’t been touched ever since he went missing. The police department has conducted many other methods to get even the slightest hint as to where Brad White might be located.
Police submitted a missing person report to the National Crime Information Center, which is accessible by law enforcement agencies across the United States. Brad White’s friends and family were contacted, but none of them knew where he was.
A tip line was even set up in June through the organization We Can Bring You Hope, which spreads information about missing people, which has not receiving any tips.
Police also contacted the Veteran’s Affairs hospital system to inform them of Brad White’s disappearance. The organization is set to contact the Titusville Police if the veteran ever checks into one of its medical facilities.
More recently, Titusville Police conducted an investigation with the help of the Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department’s K-9 Search and Rescue team to no avail. The investigation was performed at a creek Brad White liked to walk along near Charter Plastics, according to Russell.
“We never really had solid leads as to a ‘look here, look there,’ type thing,” the detective said.
While foul play is not suspected in Brad White’s disappearance, Titusville’s detective said there are no working theories as to what happened to him. Ted White believes his brother left town in order to escape a bad relationship. However, he has been in contact with friends and family of Brad White in other states, including Ohio and Louisiana, and they also have not seen him since that November day one year ago.
“I just wish he would just call somebody or let somebody know he’s OK,” Ted White said.
Ted White tries to keep himself feeling optimistic as the months drag on, but he admitted it is getting hard to do so. He keeps in touch with the police, checking if there are any updates on the search or any new leads.
For Russell, the case remains open, though one not actively worked on every day. While there is a chance the investigation may be put on inactive status one day, Russell said he has no intention of moving the case off his desk anytime soon.
“We’re hopeful,” he said. “We’re hopeful that he’s OK.”
Brad White is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He has light brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Brad White left Titusville on foot and reportedly had nothing with him when he left.
If anyone has information as to Brad White’s whereabouts or has seen him, Russell said the best thing to do is to contact the Titusville Police Department. The department can be contacted through its Facebook page, or by phone, at 827-1890. The department can also be reached by calling Crawford County Public Safety, at (814) 724-2548. Anyone wanting to submit a tip through We Can Bring You Hope can reach them at (724) 466-4673, or at their website, at wecanbringyouhope.org.
Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.