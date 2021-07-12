By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
When you think of hearing an orchestra, you think of the sounds of violins, flutes, tubas, drums, all working in harmony to create a wondrous melody.
On Monday, when the brass ensemble of the Erie Philharmonic comes to the Ed Myer Complex, the audience will get a unique experience. Instead of playing their normal accompaniment, the brass will be the entire show.
“It’s a huge sound, it’s really cool” said Erie Philharmonic Executive Director Steve Weiser. The ensemble coming to town will consist of trumpets, french horns, trombones and tubas.
The group will play what Weiser called, “the perfect concert for around July 4.” The program includes Sousa and patriotic music, and music from the likes of Henry Mancini and Scott Joplin.
The philharmonic is continuing their tradition of bringing music, culture and world class performers outside their “four walls” in Erie. The concert in Titusville is the last stop on the group’s “In Your Hometown” concert series.
The philharmonic had an online survery and voting system asking people where they want to see them come and play. From the results of the survey, and an existing partnership with the Titusville Council on the Arts, a show in Titusville was selected.
The Erie Philharmonic has a mission statement to enrich, entertain and educate. Nowhere in that mission statement however, does it say that has to happen inside the Warner Theatre. The organization came together and decided to broaden their base of listeners.
“We said, let’s continue our mission, but outside the four walls of the concert hall,” said Weiser.
Also, as the philharmonic has had preformers come to Titusville in the past, according to Weiser, it allows them to “continue the tradition of playing in Titusville going.”
The organization understands that not everyone has the ability to travel to Erie and come to the Warner.
It is not just the audience that will be excited to hear the music, but also the musicians themselves.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the philharmonic musicians have played in front of cameras and microphones, not people.
“They have never been more excited to perform for a live audience,” said Weiser, “Our musicians are having twice as much fun having a blast doing this.”
The philharmonic will be playing a total of 16 concerts up and down the I-79 corridor this summer.
“We wanted to give this gift of music back to the communities that haven’t really had live music in two years,” said Weiser.
The concert will start at 6 p.m. and run until 7:30. This will be the weekly concert in the park from the Council on the Arts instead pf the ones held in Scheide Park.
There will be information tents set up on the premises to learn more about the Erie Philharmonic. Weiser said to folks who enjoy the show, “We’d also love to see you up there in Erie.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.