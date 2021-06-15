By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
SAEGERTOWN— A packed Saegertown Jr./Sr. High School auditorium was the setting for a clash between those wanting PENNCREST board members to be removed and those who supported a member’s comments.
On Monday evening, the auditorium was filled with a mixture of those wearing rainbow colors and pride messages and those with stickers on their shirts saying, “I Stand With David.”
Monday’s regularly-scheduled work session was the first time that the PENNCREST school board had met since a Facebook post and subsequent comments regarding a display of books educating students on Pride Month had garnered public interest.
The situation started after board member David Valesky shared a post on Facebook from a school contractor with the added caption of, “Besides the point of being totally evil, this is not what we need to be teaching kids. They aren’t at school to be brainwashed into thinking homosexuality is okay. It’s actually being promoted to the point where it’s even ‘cool.’”
This meeting featured six registered citizens’ comments, who all spoke with some regard to the comments made by Valesky and other posts on Facebook from board members Luigi DeFrancesco and Jeff Brooks.
Some spoke about a petition started by former PENNCREST student Melanie Weed, who has collected more than 4,500 signatures asking for both Valesky and DeFrancesco to be removed.
The six speakers, a mix of those supporting Valesky and some condemning his words, took to the podium to express their views.
The first to speak was Kristie Egley-Ponx. Egley-Ponx started her remarks saying “kudos to the librarians,” for the display that they curated. She reminded the board that they represent the entire district full of a “diverse range of people.”
Next to speak was Debbie Cagle. Cagle said that as a “sister, mother and Christian,” she will continue to be an ally for the LGBTQ+ movement. She said that “all students deserve to be treated with respect,” and that she hopes the board is interested in providing a judgement-free zone for kids to learn.
Cagle was followed by Stacey Hetrick. Hetrick leads the Saegertown Pride Alliance, a Gay Straight Alliance for Saegertown students. She told the board, through quoting an author, that, “Books save lives.”
One of her points was that as a public school, the board is obligated to “operate under non-discrimination policies” that protect students no matter their race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, religion, ancestry or other factors. “Public schools are where all are welcome,” Hetrick said.
Hetrick was followed by Ryan Weingard, the first registered speaker to support Valseky. Weingard opened his speech with a reading from the Bible.
He said that people were confusing a world view with a personnel attack.
“A world view that this nation has possessed, since its founding that there is a creator, that humans are endowed with inalienable rights, is being challenged in our world right now.”
He said it is not the goal to attack a person, but that the school board needs to “teach morality, religion and truth.”
He said that there is a system currently being promoted, “this LGBTQ,” and said that “L,G and B are wiped away when you introduce the T. This ought not to be taught.”
Dennis Buckley then took the podium. He spoke about rights.
“I am all for equal rights and will fight for all rights, however, one person or group’s rights should never outweigh another’s rights,” said Buckley.
He said that currently the PENNCREST public schools are “waging an indoctrination campaign against his child’s rights.”
He believes that district property should not be used for political purposes, and read policies from the district.
“Why is it permissible that PENNCREST staff be allowed to violate your own policies,” said Buckley.
Last to speak was current PENNCREST student LaWrynn Edwards. Edwards spoke about the first amendment, and how it applies to the situation.
“The first amendment gives us the freedom of speech, however, it does not protect us from the repurcussions of that speech,” she said.
She continued saying that both the federal and state governments grant students equal protection, and that it means “Public schools cannot single out students that are LGBTQ+ for negative treatment. She reminded board members that they represent the students of the school district, “all of them, despite your personnel bias.”
Speaking to what the registered citizens had said, Valesky told The Herald that there were “some good speakers in there,” and that he was “proud we can come together and speak.”
He clarified that he had not called inviduals who are LGBTQ+ “evil”, but was referencing the indoctrination.
PENNCREST Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said that “it is nice to hear resident input in-person.” He also said the crowd was the largest he has seen at a public school board meeting.
As throughout the meeting tempers flared and voices were raised, at the end of the meeting, board member Jeff Brooks suggested that the board go on a retreat to get back on the same page.
“It is embarrassing to be a part of this school board as we are operating and doing business,” said Brooks.
Fellow member Luigi DeFrancesco agreed with the need for the meeting, but not the reasoning. He said that one of the main reasons for the dysfunction, was Brooks himeslf. “He is the individual who makes things up, he lies,” said DeFrancesco.
Amid reaction from DeFrancesco’s comments, School Board President Mark Gerow ended the meeting.
Gerow, as he pounded the gavel, said “It is time some of us start acting our age.”
After the meeting Gerow said that the board currently is dysfunctional, and that he didn’t think the tone of the meeting was beneficial “the way it was tonight.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(1) comment
If you are not willing to live in a society that accepts each individuals right to live their lives free from hate and discrimination you should probably move to Russia. You can not TEACH a person to become gay or trans gendered. But you can teach people to respect the rights and dignity of those that are. In 2021 gay people are newscasters on CNN and a gay man is the Secretary of Transportation in Biden's cabinet. Gay people can legally marry. If those things bother you, you need to reconsider your allegiance to living in a free and equal society.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.