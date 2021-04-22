By Garrett Dvorkin
Usually when Titusville Rocket and Maplewood Tiger students take to the field, they are competing in fierce competition.
The two schools, separated by just 16 miles, for decades have faced off in a “backyard rivalry” for superiority in the area. For one sport though, the two schools can come together and compete side by side.
Sunday marked the first day of competitive trap shooting for the Maplewood Trap Team. The team, related to the school in name only, is not affiliated with either school.
There are 40 athletes on their roster, split almost evenly between Titusville and Maplewood. There are 20 shooters who are Maplewood students, 17 from Titusville schools and three competitors who are home-schooled. The students range from sixth through 12th grade.
“It’s a backyard rivalry,” said Kaleb Brunst, a freshman at Titusville High school and three-year member of the trap team. “We beat each other up on the fields and then are friends afterwards,” he said.
Brunst also plays football, baseball and wrestles at Titusville. He frequently shoots with Maplewood Senior Chase Halsaver, a Tiger golfer.
Halsaver has been shooting with Maplewood trap since the team was founded. “Our schools have a rivalry,” said Halsaver, “but we are definitely one team even if there is a little friendly competition.”
Halsaver said that both schools have good shooters. That has been evident by how well the team has placed in both state and national competitions.
In 2019, the last year the team got in a full season, Maplewood trap placed first in the conference before going on to have success at higher level competitions.
At the state level competition in Elysburg, the team finished second in its division before placing 34th in the nation at the national competition in Michigan.
The team was only able to meet once in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maplewood Trap Team has not always included Titusville shooters amongst its ranks. When the club was first started six years ago, it was a partnership between Maplewood and Cochranton students.
Eventually, Cochranton got enough interest to start its own team. Three years ago, seeing that Titusville students had interest but no team to shoot for, the team invited the Rockets to compete with them.
“They came over here and it has worked out well since,” said Halsaver.
Trap shooting isn’t just a sport that can bring together bitter rivals, but also one that can give families an activity they can take part in for life.
Bob Hanna was a founding member of the Maplewood Trap Team. Even though he no longer has any family participating in the team, he comes out to teach the younger generation the benefits of shooting.
“I’ve been shooting since the ‘60s,” said Hanna. “I wanted to do something to get kids involved with this. It’s a great lifetime sport that they can do until they’re my age,” he said.
He also mentioned it is a sport that can be done with multiple generations. “It’s something to do with your dad and your grandpa,” said Hanna.
Besides your father and grandfather, trap shooting is something that can be done with mom and grandma.
Cassidy Sprong is one of four female shooters on the team. She is a 17-year-old Titusville student and trap shooting is a family activity. Her family tries to shoot twice a week to keep everyone sharp.
When the family goes shooting, they bring three generations with them. Not only does Cassidy shoot, but also her mom and even her grandfather, who is 82.
