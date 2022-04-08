OIL CITY, Venango County — Last year, students from Venango Technology Center pulled of the impossible, ending Cochranton’s streak of winning the RoboBOTS competition, held annually in Meadville.
For this year’s competition, the students made some tweaks to their winning bot, Pegasus, and entered in Pegasus Reborn to try and defend their title. The bot may have fallen short in the main competition, but was able to win the rumbles.
When the Vo-Tech team showed up to Meadville Area High School this past Saturday, they were there to win. After Vo-Tech’s bot Pegasus was able to break Cochranton’s seven-year streak of winning the competition last year, they brought back the same bot, but with modifications to make it even better.
“We thought we were gonna win the darn thing, but we had some bad luck,” said Tim Lyons, team faculty advisor and Electronic’s Technology Instructor at Vo-Tech.
Lyons did not want his team to be “sore losers,” and gave all the credit to the other schools who participated who stepped up their game to dethrone this year’s version of Pegasus, Pegasus Reborn.
Lyons said that in a double elimination tournament it is hard to say where exactly they placed, but the team was not able to defend their title.
The team from Vo-Tech is made up of 12 students, four of them from Titusville High School. The Herald was able to meet with the Titusville students involved, Alex Heckathorn, Easton Mallory, Hailey Biltz and Emme-Kate Wilks, as well as some of the other team members.
The rest of the team featured Kaitlin Smith, Stephanie Rogers, Lane Harrah, Jason Dunkle, Jakob Tenney, Tanner Myers, Haillee Ruff, Logan Niederriter, Benjamin Watson, Sarah Fox, Tristan Chambers, Deluca Schratz, and Isaac Renninger.
According to Lyons, this was an experienced team, led by upperclassmen. Those who participated in the 2021 competition came this year ready to create the perfect robot.
Last year, their winning bot had one major flaw. “Last year we got flipped over on our side. We tried to prevent that this year,” said Haillee Ruff, of Oil City High School. “That was our biggest weakness from last year.”
To try and solve this problem, the team got hard to work on a solution. The week after the 2021 competition, the team did not bask in their glory but got to work.
After months of designing, sketching, cutting, building prototypes and testing, the team decided to go with a servo motor. That motor was then attached to a robotic arm. With the flip of a switch on the bot’s remote controller, the motor would kick into gear and force the arm into action.
There is also a weight limit allowed for the machines, to compensate for the arm and motor. The team decided to cut some holes in the bots high arching wings, where it gets it’s namesake.
On “gameday,” the students got to Meadville Area High School early in the morning. Once they arrived, everything seemed to start to go wrong. There is a designated area to start the robots. When the team went to start Pegasus Reborn, they noticed a gear was broken. They frantically fixed the gear in the couple of minutes they had before their matchup.
That set-up a showdown between two teams that came into the event looking to win, Vo-Tech and Cochranton, with their new bot Bandit.
The battle started out well, with Pegasus Reborn charging straight at Bandit. Pegasus charged straight at Bandit, striking the bot hard, maybe too hard.
“We hit their bot so hard we ended up flipping over, and landing nose up,” said Lyons. That happened to be their Achilles heal. “That was the one spot we couldn’t flip over from,” said Lyons.
After being knocked out by Cochranton, the team went on a winning streak in the losers bracket. After a couple of victories, that streak ended.
“We did it to ourselves,” said Titusville student Easton Mallory.
Part of what makes the competition so challenging is the real time decisions that have to be made. After their first loss, the team decided to lower the bot, and help the magnets on the bottom of the robot grip the floor.
“We lowered the bot too low,” said Mallory, and the bot got stuck.
Even though the afternoon did not end as they had wanted it to, Lyons said this year was still very successful.
For Lyons, while he wants to win, this is a way for the kids to learn. Building and battling robots is fun, but also teaches the students a lot about working in manufacturing.
“They don’t know they are even learning,” said Lyons.
When kids join the team as freshman, Lyons said some of them don’t know the difference between a Phillips and a flat head screwdriver.
“When they leave the team and graduate, they know about master links, hex keys, split pins, all things common in the industry,” he said.
When it comes to a lot of school work, kids will often times work solo. Lyons said that in the manufacturing world, that just isn’t the case. He said that battle bots, which involves lots of different departments across the school, simulates well the teamwork and back and forth they can experience in the real world.
The first step to creating the bot involves the CAD (computer assisted design) program, then it goes to the machine shop for parts, then the welding department helps put it together, before auto body gets their hands on it helping with the remote control features. Before the bot can advance through the process, there are problems that come up, and compromises that need to be made.
“It’s never perfect or fluid,” said Emme-Kate Wilks, a Titusville student, “There are many back and forths.” She also said you cannot get too attached to one idea, as when revisions come that can get cut.
“Putting a battle bot together is like a puzzle. If one idea doesn’t work, you have to put it together another way,” she said.
The RoboBOTS team is also a good way for the students to work with those in the industry. Lyons wanted to make sure that Komatsu, of Franklin was recognized for their contributions. On day one, Mike Jordan, of Komatsu, comes to help guide and teach the kids.
Komatsu even built the team a practice battle arena in their experimental warehouse.
“It is good for the kids to meet influential people who work for, and even own manufacturing companies,” said Lyons. “It allows them to learn things that the teachers just can’t teach.”
Even though the sparks have just subsided from this year’s competition, the focus is already on next year’s robot. Next year they are ditching Pegasus, and going with a completely new bot.
“We already have some ideas we want to talk about,” said Lyons. “But I am glad that this year the kids got to see this through, and have a real sense of pride and accomplishment.”
The team was also able to win the rumbles, where all the bots from the competition go into the ring at the same time, and the last bot standing wins.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
