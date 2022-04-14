OIL CITY — The Oil Region Alliance will hold a family-friendly Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23 at the Tarbell House in Titusville.
Children ages 4 -11 and their families can partake in hands-on ecological themed activities and learn about backyard scientist and 1880 Allegheny College biology graduate (and later investigative journalist) Ida Tarbell at her childhood home at 324 E. Main St.
This event will feature a story time with Miss Becky from Benson Memorial Library. Titusville Council on the Arts Executive Director Sarah Miller will lead a craft. Representatives from the Pa. Bureau of Forestry will provide displays and activities about trees. Earth Day-themed take-home items and snacks will also be offered.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
The Oil Region Alliance is the managing entity of the Oil Region National Heritage Area, and owns and operates the Tarbell House as a house museum.
