DUNMORE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that starting on Jan. 12, a superload being transported from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania is expected begin a more than 400-mile journey across the state. The superload is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons.
The superload will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on Jan. 21, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota will transport the load.
The superload travel plan will involve 16 counties and will feature ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers will need to remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph — whichever is lower.
Department updates on the superload’s travel can be followed on social media with the #PAsuperload22 hashtag.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
