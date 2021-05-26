Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
This year the Titusville Historical Society is honoring veterans who were killed in action while serving in World War I during the Memorial Day service.
The society will hostthe event on Saturday, May 29 starting at 11 a.m. The service will take place at the Veterans Wall in Scheide Park.
The event will feature the roll of honor (the reading of name, rank, branch, unit and location and date they were killed), a 21 gun salute from the local VFW and American Legion chapters, a prayer, remarks and the playing of Taps.
Through the years, the Titusville Historical Society has tried to honor veterans who have served in this country’s wars.
In 2018 they honored men in the area who were killed in the Vietnam War. For 2019 they honored those who served in the Korean War. Last year they honored those who died while in service fighting in WWII.
The service is for those killed in action from the greater Titusville Area, not just the City. The Historical Society sent out invitations to living relatives of the men who will be honored in the ceremony. The veterans honored are those who were killed in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle.
Listed are the following veterans who will be honored during the ceremony: PVT. Charles John August, PVT. Harry Alfred Battles, CPL. Elva Luther Bruce, PVT. William Clark, SGT. Ernest E. Cridler, PVT. August Oliver Dowling, PFC. Elick Alexander Emick, PVT. John W. Gustafson, PVT. Lynn Ralph Lavery, CPL. Elzie Elsworth Lynch, PVT. Harry Leslie Myers, PVT. Harley Francis V. Peterson, 1LT. Cleo Jepson Ross, PFC. Floyd William Seely, CPL. Frank Harold Shambaugh, PVT. Robert Dewey Shaw, PFC. Clayton Blaine Skiff, SGT. Robert Emmett Thompson and PVT. William F. Waddell.
For some of the men being acknowledged, finding relatives was a difficult process. If anyone is aware of any living relatives of the veterans listed above, the Titusville Historical Society asks that they inform them of this service. If unable to attend the event, the service will be recorded and can be viewed at the Historical Society’s Facebook page.
Programs from the event, with the names of the veterans and brief information about them will be available from the society for a fee.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Heritage Center, 126 W. Spring St., Titusville.
For more information, the Historical Society can be reached by email at Titusvillehistoricalsociety@gmail.com
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
