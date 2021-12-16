The Venango County Commissioners checked two big items on their 2021 to-do-list during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, when they approved the final 2022 budget and certified the official election results for the 2021 General Election.
The commissioners were happy that both processes went smoothly. The commissioners were also happy that they put no further burden on county taxpayers, as the budget does not include a tax increase.
The commissioners unanimously voted to approve the certification of the official election results for the 2021 General Election, that took place this past November. The results were lengthy, as the commissioners approved 997 pages of results.
Commissioner Chip Abramovic said that he was happy with how the process went this year.
“It went really smooth this year,” said Abramovic, who also wanted to thank the county municipalities for all the work they put into the election process.
After hearing a presentation about the preliminary budget last month, the commissioners approved the 2022 final budget at Tuesday’s meeting.
According to Administrator of Finance and Management Services Diona Brick, the budget had a “minor change” from the preliminary to the final version. The final version includes a decrease of $59,000 to both the revenue and expenses.
Some of the change is due to a larger decrease in healthcare expenses that the county was able to work through. A portion of the savings in healthcare will also be used to increase employee salaries.
The commissioners approved the budget unanimously.
Commissioner Michael Dulaney said that he was happy to approve a budget that includes no tax increase and larger savings for the county.
Commissioner Chip Abramovic seconded the motion to approve the budget, and thanked those that were involved.
“I would like to thank Diona for all her hard work over the past four months on putting together a budget, and our department heads for helping us in not having to raise taxes,” said Abramovic.
The commissioners also certified the tax base, with 38,206 parcels, and approved a resolution setting the tax rate at 6.0 mills, which is no increase from the year before.
In other business, the commissioners said goodbye to Jason Ruggiero, Executive Director of the County Planning Commission. Ruggiero has served the county for nine years, and is the only planning director that the current commissioners have worked with.
Tuesday’s meeting was the last for Ruggiero, who will be replaced by current Deputy Planning Director Hilary Buchanan. Buchanan will start the new position on Jan. 3.
“Jason, it has been a pleasure for eight years we have worked together,” said Abramovic.
“You have been fantastic as planning director,” said Commissioner Breene, who said Ruggiero has a wealth of knowledge utilized by the county and that he was “wise beyond his years.”
Ruggiero said that he is happy with what he was able to accomplish during that time and thanked the commissioners for giving him the opportunity.
The commissioners after saying their farewells to Ruggiero, also welcomed Buchanan. Breene said that this should be “about the smoothest transition as I can imagine.”
Serving under Ruggiero, the commissioners said they are fully confident at Buchanan’s ability to serve as planning director. “I know Jason has prepared you well,” said Dulaney.
Speaking with The Herald after the meeting, Buchanan said that she is “very excited for the opportunity” and that she “looks forward to serving the residents of Venango County.”
