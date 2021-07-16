By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Weather in Crawford County has been unusual this past month. Instead of sunny days and the occasional light shower, heavy winds and heavy rain has plagued the area, disrupting roads and power lines throughout the area.
According to Todd Meyers, Senior Communications Representative for First Energy, Penelec’s parent company, while this has “been one of the more active times in recent memory,” he said it hasn’t been unprecedented and could be worse.
Tuesday night’s storms in Crawford County, according to Meyers, knocked out power to 17,000 Penelec customers and 2,300 in Crawford County.
Since the power was lost, Meyers said, “Line crews worked tirelessly through the night and have restored power to all but about 2,100 customers, of which 1,200 are in Crawford County which received the brunt of the storm.”
Those still without power were expected to be restored by 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The loss of power and disruption of daily life was due to the severe wind.
“These outages are all a result of severe thunderstorms that produced heavy rains, high winds and lightning, downing trees and branches causing damage to our wires, pole and equipment,” said Meyers.
When there is heavy rain, it can soften the ground around the trees, and make them more likely to fall over, but it is the wind that has really been the defining factor.
One of the problems with restoring service has been the pattern that the storms have come in. They do not come in, wreak havoc, and then leave giving workers time to assess what has happened. The storms have been rolling through consistently, coming frequently.
“Its been an entire week of storms rolling through one after another,” he said, “Our line workers get service restored, only to have storms the next day undo the work they had done.”
The storms of Tuesday however were not the worst to hit the area. Meyers said exactly a week ago, “A series of strong storms producing winds up to 90 miles per hour interrupted power to 60,000 Penelec customers across our service area.”
Meyers said it took two days to repair damage to the hardest hit areas. When the company predicts severe weather, they start the process of putting contractors on notice.
Penelec uses contractors to help build infrastructure and complete projects their own linemen do not have time to do.
“Penelec used line contractors who generally help us build new power lines to assist our regular crews to get the lights back on. We also moved other internal Penelec crews from non-impacted areas to regions that sustained damage,” he said.
After the contractors, Meyers said Penelec will start pulling line workers from areas not hit as hard to help assist.
For the storms of late, workers from Shippensburg and Lewisburg came to Crawford County to assist. When situations get really bad, employees from other First Energy companies like WestPennPower and PennPower may be brought into the area too.
Once the storm hits, the crews do not stop until the power is back on. “(Our workers) work 16-hour days , day in and day out until the work is completed. Crews shifts are staggered so work continues around the clock,” Meyers said, “They are putting in overtime hours.”
Many in the community have been asking why these storms have caused so much damage. Even though the wind and rain can cause damage, Meyers said that trees that Penelec is not allowed to trim are the biggest hazard.
“Off-right-of-way trees, which are defined as trees beyond our power line corridors where we have no legal right to trim or remove trees, are the primary culprit for storm-related outages,” he said. “Trees and heavy branches fall, taking down wire, snapping cross-arms off the tops of poles and sometimes toppling poles altogether.”
No matter what they do, with weather like this, trees will still come down on lines. Meyers, who has worked for Penelec for years, said “The last few summers, I can’t think of anything like this.”
For more information on outages in the area, and information about storm Penelec’s responses, go to outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
