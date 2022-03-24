CORNPLANTER TOWNSHIP, Venango County — Oil Creek State Park was the site for a World Water Day celebration on Tuesday.
To honor the occasion, Environmental Education Specialist Ivy Kuberry and Venango County Conservation Distinct Watershed Specialist Tim Hummel held a special event where participants learned about the importance of keeping our waterways clean, and indicators of the health of a waterway like macroinvertebrates.
“World Water Day is a day to celebrate having clean water,” said Kuberry. “And here at the park we are celebrating Oil Creek.”
The event started with everyone being asked to look at a big map of Pennsylvania. Unlike traditional maps, the one being studied marked the waterways of Pennsylvania, showing even the smallest streams.
Pennsylvania has the second most waterways of any state in the country, with Alaska taking the top spot. All of the 86,000 miles of streams, rivers and creeks all connect to each other, and, as Kuberry said, lead all the way to the ocean.
“Everything that ends up in these little runs end up in Oil Creek ... all of it eventually leads to the Gulf of Mexico,” said Kuberry. “It is super, super important because if we get pollution in our water it doesn’t just impact us, it affects everyone down stream of us.”
That led to a conversation about pollution. Kuberry asked the kids in attendance what types of pollution they know of. The answers ranged from trash, to the namesake of Oil Creek, oil.
When Colonel Edwin Drake first drilled for oil in 1859, the subsequent explosion of the oil industry decimated the local landscape. All trees bigger than a first in circumference were cut down to create oil derricks and barrels. Oil Creek itself was covered in the black gold.
“We have a history of not taking care of Oil Creek,” said Kuberry.
She showed the group a vile of oil sitting on top of water. “Do you think the fish would like that?” she asked the group.
Oil Creek State Park has recovered since the days of the oil boom,
To show just how pollution works, and how many factors can contribute, Kuberry and Hummel brought out a model landscape, what they call their “enviroscape.”
The model has waterways winding throughout, with a little farm, neighborhood, construction site and industrial area. Hummel sprinkled some pollution onto the landscape — cocoa powder and steak sauce — and then had kids mist some water onto the landscape to mimic rain.
Slowly all of the pollution made its way through the little streams and collected into the river at the bottom of the model.
“Bugs don’t like it when that stuff is near their homes,” said Hummel. “Losing the bugs had a big impact on the whole stream.”
The health of a waterway may seem like something that is tough to measure. One way that the conservation districts have found is effective is measuring the smallest of the creatures that reside in the bodies of water, the macroinvertebrates.
Kuberry provided the group with sheets breaking the macroinvertebrates into three categories, those that cannot stand any pollution, those that can tolerate some pollution and the bugs that will stick around even when the waterways have a significant amount of pollution.
To reinforce this message, Kuberry, Hummel and the group took to the streams.
“We are going to see lots of bugs,” said Kuberry. “If we have lots of critters in there that can’t stand pollution, we know we have a healthy waterway.”
Kuberry and Hummel, armed with nets, then waded into Oil Creek. Hummel held the net while Kuberry performed a “river dance” kicking up sediment in front of the nets, making sure the critters could get into the net.
The duo then carried the net onto shore, where the group picked through the leaves and sticks getting as many bugs in a bucket as they could.
The group then took the bucket up to a pavillion area, where they got to work identifying the creatures. The group was able to identify a host of critters, including mayflies, stoneflies, dobsonflies, crayfish, caddisflies, among many more.
Hummel told the group that Oil Creek appears to be in great shape, as many of the macroinvertebrates they found cannot stand nearly any pollution.
In attendance at the event on Tuesday were Rachel Schwab, and her kids Evelyn and Bowen, and Amber Feehan, who was with her kids, Ethan and Gracie. Both of the moms homeschool their kids, and recently found the park’s educational programming.
Both moms said they are happy they found out about these programs, as they act as great field trips for their kids.
“My kids learn so much better with hands-on type of stuff being outside,” said Schwab.
“These are the trips I love, when the kids can get really involved,” said Feehan.
After returning all the critters to their home in Oil Creek, Kuberry wanted the group to challenge themselves.
“I want to challenge you all to do something to protect the waterways,” she said, even if that just meant cleaning up some trash that could flow into the streams and rivers.
For more information on Oil Creek State Park’s educational events, a list can be found at events.dcnr.pa.gov/oil_creek_state_park. Oil Creek State Park also posts about their events on their Facebook page.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
