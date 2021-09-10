SPARTANSBURG—The Spartansburg Community Fair is a fun, family-oriented event.
There are animals, games, rides and food — everything needed for some fun family time.
Wednesday night, however, the quiet little community fair gets a lot louder, faster and dirtier, when the truck and tractor pulls come to town.
Of all the contestants, who traveled from around Pennsylvania to compete, one driver received the loudest cheers, Hannah Chelton, the 2021 Fair Queen, driving a 2007 Chevy during the 5,500-pound stock class.
Truck and tractor pulls feature higher performance vehicles that pull a weighted sled. The weight in the sled starts to move from the back to the front the further the sled is pulled. The further up the weight is, the harder it is to pull. The goal is to take the sled as far down the dirt strip as possible.
When the green flag waves, it is full gas. Sometimes the front wheels of the vehicles can pop up, making them do a wheelie. While it may look cool, it isn’t great for the pull.
“You don’t want those wheels up, because then you can’t control your tractor,” said Kurt Klink, a member of the Northwest Truck and Tractor Pull Association, who ran the event.
Klink has been volunteering at the pulls since 2014, and loves the community aspect. “Whatever you need, weights, a hitch, someone will let you borrow it,” he said.
Truck and tractor pulls are usually events competed in by farmers. When it comes to souping up vehicles to compete, the typical contestants are men. The farmers want to see whose tractor is the best, after using it out in the field.
At this year’s truck and tractor pull, it was the women who stole the show.
“You definitely get some looks,” said Chelton, “The reaction I get from people while getting in the truck is the best.”
She was one of a number of women who competed Wednesday night. This is Chelton’s second year competing in the pulls, and she thinks she has gotten much better at driving since when she first started.
A lot of it is learning the ins and outs of what she calls her new “sport.”
“You have to learn how the event goes, what the rules are and things like that,” she said.
There is also the driving itself. She said handling is the hardest part. You don’t want to see the truck bouncing, but going smoothly over the dirt, which requires control.
Chelton first started driving the behemoths when her friends started to compete. While watching a pull, she thought to herself, “I think that would be really fun.”
Her friends had an extra truck sitting around, and they wanted to see Chelton drive it in a competition. Once she pulled for the first time, she knew it was something that she loved.
“The adrenaline rush you get from the pull,” said Chelton, “There is nothing like it.”
While she didn’t take home any prizes or win any events, this has been part of a very busy and involved week for the queen. As the representative of the fair, she has been helping with the ATV rodeo, bake sale auction and the housekeeping competitions.
Wednesday night wasn’t her last shot at tractor pulling glory, as she will be driving an antique tractor in Friday night’s pull.
As she prepares for the pull on Friday, Chelton will have a busy couple of days at the fair. Being the representative, there are a lot of responsibilities you must attend to.
Once she is in the drivers seat though, there is only one thing on her mind, the gas pedal.
“You really have to calm your nerves up there,” said Chelton.
