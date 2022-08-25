The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking Raccoon Refuse to court. According to a petition issued on Friday, the DEP has filed a petition with the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to “Enforce an Administrative Order” against Raccoon Refuse Transfer Station, Inc.
The petition was sent to Ernest Sell, president of the company, who is also the owner of Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services.
Raccoon Refuse had been Titusville’s refuse contractor since July 2021. On Monday, Aug. 15, Sell emailed Titusville City Manager Neil Fratus saying that the company had closed, and would no longer pick up garbage in the city.
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, after a general inspection of Raccoon Refuse’s Spartansburg transfer station, the DEP served owner Ernest Sell with a field order. The order stated that the company had 48 hours to remove and dispose of the solid waste piling up at the facility. Sell then had to then submit disposal receipts within five days.
Details in the general inspection report noted that “there are piles of waste beyond the approved unloading areas, and there are Raccoon Refuse trucks on site which appear to have had waste in them for multiple days.”
The report also said that there was waste at the facility “covered with maggots and attracting birds and other vermin.”
The petition said that Sell had received the order on Aug. 16, and that the 48-hour time frame for compliance had started that day.
On Monday, Tom Decker, community relations coordinator for the DEP’s Northwest Region Office, told The Herald in an email that the DEP had issued a a petition to enforce with the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas “as a result of Raccoon Refuse Inc. not being in compliance with the field order issued on the 16th.”
Decker said that the DEP went out to the Spartansburg facility on Monday, well after the 48 hour hour time period they had been given to clean up the facility, and “still no trash had been removed from the transfer station.”
According to the petition, “the failure to conduct daily activities and allowing waste to remain at the facility beyond the permitted time had resulted in noticeable odors and unsightliness.”
The failure to conduct daily activities violates language in the permit Raccoon had received to operate a transfer facility.
The petition also said that Raccoon’s failure to comply with the Department’s Order constitutes unlawful conduct under Section 610 of the Solid Waste Management Act, and a public nuisance under Section 601 of the same act.
Decker said that the DEP is currently waiting for the court to set a hearing date and issue a Rule to Show Cause against Raccoon Refuse Transfer Station Inc. A Rule to Show Cause directs that a response be filed to the petition filed by the DEP within twenty days of the petition being served.
