Titusville City Council had a full audience at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night as they appointed two junior council members, approved a donation to the Oil Region Alliance and discussed multiple other topics which they will take action on at later meetings.
The meeting, which lasted almost three hours, also featured discussion about county related issues, with Commissioner Eric Henry in attendance to represent the county government.
Tuesday night’s meeting started on a positive note, as council finished the process of appointing two Titusville students to junior council positions.
Council, with an effort from teacher and Deputy Mayor Sara Jones, has been working on the junior council program for the past few months. After collecting applications and interviewing candidates, council was happy to appoint Senior Gavin Griffin and Junior Kat Henderson to one-year terms.
Their terms expire at the end of the school year, with the option to continue over the summer. The two junior council members will be able to add to council discussions, but will not be able to vote or take part in executive sessions.
On the agenda for old business were three items that related to county government. The first item was a potential $7,000 donation from the City to the Oil Region Alliance for work on the sprinkler system at the Scheide House.
The ORA purchased the Scheide House and since has been working on remodeling the building. Council at their last meeting seemed to support giving the funds.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Sam Logsdon raised some concerns that the City was spending money on a building it does not own, but ultimately council unanimously approved the donation. The feeling was that even though the City does not own the property, the funding will still benefit city residents.
Deputy Mayor Jones said that not only will this benefit city residents, but also help the City make connections with other organizations participating in the project.
“This is the idea of partnership,” said Jones.
Mayor Jon Crouch echoed Jones’ sentiments, saying that the City donating the funds allows other entities to continue to put money into the project.
Titusville’s $7,000 donation means that the county will put an additional $20,000 into the project.
Two other agenda items regarding the county were discussed, but ultimately council decided to wait to allow for more input and discussion.
At the previous council meeting, County Planning Director Zach Norwood presented council with having the county take over addressing and CDBG administrative fees. Council discussed both in detail Tuesday night.
The county, according to both Norwood and Commissioner Henry, would like to take over addressing from the City. It was said by Mayor Jon Crouch that this duty is something that can take city hall staff a lot of time to do.
Allowing the county to assume addressing duties would not only alleviate additional responsibilities on city staff, but also allow for uniform addressing in Crawford County.
Councilman Jason Drake was skeptical about this idea, and had questions about how much change would come to city addresses. Henry assured council that the only time an address is changed is when an address is “egregious.”
Henry also said that he could see if the county could run a test on Titusville to see how many addresses would need to be changed.
City Solicitor Timothy Wachter said that even if council wanted to act on the issue tonight, the change would have to be an amendment to an existing ordinance, which he would need time to create.
When Norwood came to Titusville for council’s last meeting, it was because council had asked him to present on increasing Community Development Block Grant administrative duties.
Currently, the county handles some of the administrative work, and charges the city 6% of the funds for the program.
Norwood presented council with two additional options, where the county would take on more work, and charge the city either 12% or 18%.
At Tuesday’s meeting Titusville Community Development Agencies Executive Director Kristen Kerr proposed to council that her organization take over administrative duties.
“Everything they would do for 18% we would do for 12%,” said Kerr. She also said that the extra 6% could go towards matching funds for other community projects.
Council seemed interested in keeping the CDBG administrative fees local, but also expressed some hesitancy.
CDBG is a program that the projects can take years to complete. While dealing with CDBG from one year, you also have to manage CDBG allocations in other years.
Council mentioned that getting a smooth transition, if they decided to switch to having the TCDA handle administrative duties, would be important. Council will continue to talk with both the county and TCDA to find a solution that works best for the city.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
