TOWNVILLE — The Townville Borough Council discussed new ordinances and potential grant funding at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night.
According to Townville Mayor Shelly McPherson, the borough has a number of old ordinances that she feels could use an update.
The council members were given several sample ordinances about blight and home/property maintenance to review before the next meeting. The council is looking at similar ordinances from Saegertown, as well as state documents to create an updated ordinance.
McPherson said that the goal is to have these ordinances sent to the borough solicitor in the summer months for review.
In other business, the borough council also allowed the borough to inquire about an engineering firm to examine the West Freemont Street bridge.
The borough needs an engineer to assess the bridge before it can apply for Act 13 grant funding.
The Act 13 grant allows for municipalities to repair or replace at risk and/or deteriorating bridges. The borough council would like to have this assessment done so they can see if they are eligible for grant funding to work on the bridge.
The next Townville Borough Council meeting is scheduled to take place on Feb. 1 at the Townville Volunteer Fire Department.
