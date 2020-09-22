HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) announced that the Agency will host a series of statewide virtual financial aid webinars focused on student loan borrowing,beginning today at 6 p.m.
While PHEAA encourages students to consider borrowing money to pay for college only as a last resort, many students and families discover that grants, scholarships, work-study, savings, PA529, and other funding sources are insufficient to meet their total cost of attendance.
Linda Pacewicz and Dan Wray, of PHEAA’s Pa. Forward Private Student Loan Program will host the webinars, providing a look at federal and private education loans, including how to calculate the amount to borrow, understanding loan terms and conditions, navigating the application process, keeping an eye on debt levels while attending college and effectively managing debt after graduation.
Event dates:
Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23 at noon.
Tuesday, Sept. 29 at noon.
Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
Students and families can participate in a webinar by registering at pheaa-events500.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?siteurl=pheaa-events500.
