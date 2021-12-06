It takes a village to build a village. Grace Fellowship Church, located on McKinney Road off of Route 8, is a church with a congregation that is involved.
Every year the church hosts what they call a “live nativity” which is really a recreation of biblical Bethlehem. The event typically hosts thousands who drive through the recreated town, filled with hundreds of live actors to create an immersive experience.
Before the cars can come, members of the congregation puts in hundreds of hours creating the village, a process that can take months.
For the 14th year, this weekend the Grace Fellowship Church will open its parking lot to thousands of visitors who can take a trip through time. Visitors first must wait in a line of cars before they are permitted by Roman guards — some on horseback — to enter Bethlehem. They are then greeted by a full functioning town, equipped with a synagogue, blacksmith, market place, inn and manger.
“It has become known as a live nativity, but it is not simply driving by and seeing a manger,” said Pastor Phil Taylor. “It is a full functioning village.”
Taylor said that the village follows the authentic story of Christ, and the nativity is a good way to show those who may not be familiar with the story of Christmas to learn a little about it. Taylor explained that the story of Christ is centered around the emperor Julius Caesar trying to complete a census.
“Caesar commanded everyone in the empire to return to the town of their birth,” said Taylor. After each citizen was counted, they were also taxed.
The pastor used the example of Titusville. While only about 5,500 people currently live in the city, if everyone born here had to come back, “the city would be inundated with people.”
That is what happened to Bethlehem when Jesus was born, Joseph had to go back to his hometown, at a time when it was packed.
“That was why there was no room at the inn,” said Taylor. “Everything was at capacity.”
To tell the story of the birth of the baby Jesus, Taylor and his congregation thought that creating this town would help explain the circumstances around the savior being born in a barn. That idea was started 14 years ago, and has grown ever since.
When they first started creating Bethlehem, Taylor said a group of about 50 members would do most of the work. They would be helped on the night of the nativity by another 100 actors walking around.
This year, Taylor said a group of maybe 130 people got started working on the construction once it hit November, with another 200 to help act. Taylor said about 95% of the congregation is involved with some part of the process.
“It has become a part of who we are as a church and what we do,” said Taylor.
After the previous year’s nativity, the committee gets together and talks things through. It is a debrief where they go over what worked, and what didn’t.
After that meeting everything goes into storage. The group then gets together in September, and starts to game plan for the coming year’s event.
In October, all the buildings and stands are taken out and they see what survived storage, and what didn’t. Taylor said in the first week of November the congregation gets a warning that they need to watch when they drive through the parking lot, as items may be out.
The real work starts right after Thanksgiving, when the majority of the work is completed. The church will have 130 people on the premises all week making sure that everything is ready.
“About 80% of the work is done after Thanksgiving. As soon as that holiday is over the heavy construction starts,” said Taylor.
That construction takes place every day that week, when members of the congregation will come by when they can and lend a hand.
Taylor said that every year, the event gets larger as they get more and more help. He said that once someone sees the finished product, they want to help make Bethlehem even more real.
“They see the experience and want to be a part of it,” said Taylor. “They see the story that is told and the effect is has on the people who visit.”
John Forbes and Ron Wright are two men who have given hours of their time throughout the week to construct the village. This is the third year that the men have helped out.
Wright said that once it becomes nativity season at Grace Fellowship, it is hard not to want to become involved. “You see the need and step in,” said Wright.
The live nativity is something that is now woven into the fabric of the church. People from all over the area know the congregation as the people who host the live nativity. Last year the nativity saw more than 2,800 come through the recreated town over the two days it is live.
Taylor said that the effort to build the village is always worth it when you see the looks on the faces of those that drive by. He said that over the years the reactions that people have expressed to him over the nativity are always emotional and grateful.
“They are thankful to see someone demonstrate the meaning behind Christmas,” said Taylor. Many parents are happy that their kids get to see the real story behind Christmas and in an engaging way.
Many ask if the church has ever considered expanding to more than one weekend. Taylor says that it is something that just isn’t possible.
“We barely finish what we are doing now,” said Taylor. “Our congregation gives up so much to do this.”
To see the work that Taylor and his congregation have put in, the live nativity starts at 6 p.m. Friday night and runs until 9 p.m. The nativity is also running from 6 to 9 on Saturday night.
The church asks that motorists access the nativity via McKinney Road. The drive thru is free, and Taylor emphasized that it is truly free, not a donation expected type of event. “This is a gift from our church to the community,” said Taylor.
