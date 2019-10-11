New receiver in Titusville's future

The Crawford County Commissioners signed off on an agreement with the City of Titusville that will eventually bring a new receiver to the city for radio broadcasts from emergency services.

The agreement, which was approved at Wednesday’s meeting of the commissioners, permits county government to use space on a water tower located near Rockwood Drive to set up the receiver. This is similar to Titusville’s already existing radio receiver, which is located on a water tower along Petroleum Street.

The aim of the new receiver is to establish better radio connection for emergency responders operating in and around Titusville, such as law enforcement officers or firefighters.

“This will get better coverage for the City of Titusville and the surrounding area,” Commissioner Chairman Francis Weiderspahn told The Herald in an Oct. 2 interview.

Further, the second receiver can act as a back up in case the other one is damaged, such as by being struck by lightning.

The county will pay for the second receiver, and the agreement comes with no cost for Titusville. Weiderspahn said there is no set time for the setting up of the new piece of radio equipment, but imagined it would be done as soon as possible.

He expects that Crawford County Public Safety will come back with a proposal for the purchase of the receiver at one of the commissioner meetings in the next few weeks. Weiderspahn also said he was unsure of what the price might be for the machine.

Other meeting news

A purchase of a year’s worth of filing system folders for the Titusville Magisterial District Judge offices was approved. The cost for the folders came to $2,083.55.

Work is continuing on the 2020 Crawford County budget. Weiderspahn said the commissioners have spoken with roughly half of the departments and non-profit groups that factor into the budget. Currently, no tax increase is planned, and the chairman said the commissioners are trying to avoid having to raise taxes as much as possible.

“There may have to be some cuts in case the budget is over, because we’re not going to do a tax increase,” he said. “Everyone we met with is aware that there could be some cuts made.”

A change in an open position at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was approved by the commissioners. A spot for a part-time deputy sheriff was changed to a part-time office assistance position. Weiderspahn said the office made the change due to a greater need for dealing with office work, such as handling the issuing and renewals of concealed carry permits, than a need for another sheriff. The position pays $13.90 an hour, down from $17.82 an hour for a part-time deputy sheriff.

The next meeting of the Crawford County Commissioners will take place on Oct. 16, at 9:30 a.m., at the Crawford County Courthouse.

