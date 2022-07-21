Over the past weekend the Titusville Fire Department responded to two structure fires within the city limits. The fires, according to Titusville Fire Chief Joe Lamey, were initially determined to be intentional, which lead to the Titusville Police Department and State Police Fire Marshal investigating suspected arson.
That investigation has now grown. According to information from Dustin LeGoullon, chief of the Titusville Police Department, “As of now, we are investigating 12 instances of arson.”
LeGoullon wanted to clarify that the 12 instances does not equate to fires set at 12 different buildings, as “some locations had multiple different instances.”
On Sunday, July 17, the Titusville Fire Department responded to two dispatch calls for structure fires. The first response was at 5:47 a.m.
The department found heavy smoke and visible fire at 106 N. Kerr Street, the location of the recently closed Harmon’s Bakery.
Later that day, the department responded to a fire at a shed behind an unoccupied residence near the intersection of Prospect Street and E. Mt. Vernon Street.
According to Lamey, the fires seemed to have multiple different sources of ignition, leading them to make a determination that the fires were intentional, what police would consider arson.
While the fire department officially responded to two calls, there was a third location that the department visited that day, 227 Main Street, a building with five apartments. The 227 Main Street instances occurred before the fire department responded to the 106 N. Kerr Street structure fire.
According to LeGoullon, that location saw four separate potential ignitions at the property.
The reason that the fire on the premises were not considered a structure fire was that only one of the ignitions caught, a trash can, not the structure itself.
LeGoullon said that they were very lucky that only one of the ignition sites caught.
“If others had caught, it would have been a very dangerous situation for residents of that building,” said LeGoullon.
The Titusville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in their investigation. The department released a map with two outlined zones, around the locations of the two structure fires and third potential structure fire, and are asking that any business or residents with video surveillance or information contact the department.
One zone is from Franklin Street east to N. Brown Street within E. Walnut Street and E. Central Avenue. The other zone is Linden Street north to High Street, within Union Street and roughly N. Kerr Street.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.