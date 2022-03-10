FRANKLIN — The Venango County Commissioners approved resolutions to apply for grant funding for Two Mile Run County Park projects and signed a slew of proclamations at Tuesday’s meeting.
The county is hoping to take advantage of excess gambling funds for their county park, with sights set on dredging work, new equipment and a new accessible trail.
The commissioners also approved proclamations for Venango County Acceptance 365, 811 Safe Digging Month and Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month.
According to Venango County Planning Commission Executive Director Hilary Buchanan, there is a new grant from the commonwealth, the Local Share Account Funding program (LSA). The funds are administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development, and come from the distribution of gaming revenues.
Unlike other grant programs, The LSA, according to Buchanan is very competitive, as the guidelines for the funding is very broad. According to the DCED website, uses for the funding are for,“Projects in the public interest. Projects that improve the quality of life of citizens in the community.”
With guidelines for the program being so broad, the county is taking advantage, and applying for projects that are hard to find funding for. At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners approved three resolutions to apply for LSA funding for three different Two Mile Run County Park projects, some of which have been in the works for years, but just have not been able to find funding.
The biggest item that the county approved the application for is the dredging of Justus Lake. The county is applying for $813,372 to dredge the lake, which would improve it’s lifespan.
Two Mile Run County Park Manager Luke Kauffman spoke with The Herald after the meeting and said that since the lake is man-made, there needs to be regular maintenance to keep it there.
“If Mother Nature wanted a lake to be there, there would be a lake there, but that is not the case here,” he said. Kauffman said that man-made lakes usually have a lifespan of 100 years, and that dredging can help extend that lifespan.
Unlike other forms of maintenance, dredging comes with a hefty price tag. Kauffman said that the lake has been dredged before, but that it has not been done since the mid 1990s.
When asked, Kauffman said that dredging is not something that needs to be done yearly, but that it needs to be done more frequently than it has been. “Dredging needs to be done as regular maintenance,” Kauffman said. “But other grants just don’t cover it.”
Another project that the park has found difficult to find funding for is the creation of an Accessible Environmental Trail. Kauffman said that the county park is for everyone, and that they would love to see a trail created for those not able to hike through the dirt trails they have in the woods.
Kauffman said that the proposed trail “has been in the works,” and that this is far from the first time the park has tried for funding. The trail would be just over a mile long, and feature informational panels. Kauffman said the trail would also be used for education.
The third application was for maintenance equipment. Kauffman said the park is in need of trail grading and maintenance equipment, and would like a tractor, leaf blower and other tools to help maintain the park.
The commissioners told The Herald after the meeting that they were more than happy to approve the applications. They said they have spoken with other entities in the county, and have encouraged them to apply.
As the grant is open for the entire state, the more applications from Venango County, the more likely the county is to see some of the funds. “We want as much opportunity for as many projects in Venango County,” said Commissioner Sam Breene.
At the end of the meeting, the commissioners got their pens out. The commissioners voted to accept three proclamations submitted to them.
The first proclamation was for Acceptance 365. In honor of Zero Discrimination Day, which is March 1, the commissioners approved a proclamation to make Venango County a better place to live for all.
The next proclamation was one that the commissioners were familiar with. Commissioner Albert Abramovic, who has seen this same proclamation six times, explained the 811 Safe Digging Month proclamation. The commissioners implore county residents to call 811 three business days before digging so that underground utilities can be marked.
The last proclamation was for Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month. The proclamation is for those who suffer from bleeding disorders, and expands a designation started in the 1980s by President Ronald Reagan for Hemophilia Awareness Month.
The next Venango County Commissioners meeting is scheduled to take place on April 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
