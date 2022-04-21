The rumor around town is that a Taco Bell could be coming to Titusville.
If you rely on rumors, you probably heard this weeks ago. However, according to official sources, nothing is yet set in stone.
“The city has been contacted of the potential of a Taco Bell moving in,” said City Manager Neil Fratus. “The homework is being done for a potential new building.” That homework has yet to be turned in.
The new Taco Bell would potentially be located at the site of the former Perkins, at 219 E. Central Ave. According to correspondence that an architectural firm had with Skip Welling, the city building inspector, if the former Perkins building were to be the location of the Taco Bell, the old building would be torn down.
News of the new business was brought to the attention of members of the community at a Community Round Table event, held by the city.
At that meeting, it was asked if any of the other business owners in town had a place where Taco Bell could interview potential employees. That information came from Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Boo Maginnis.
Maginnis told The Herald that an employee from Charter Foods LLC., a company that owns more than 200 fast food locations, had come into the chamber office in Taco Bell gear. That employee told Maginnis that his company was looking for potential locations to hold interviews.
Trying to confirm this information, The Herald reached out to various city and county officials, as well as Taco Bell’s corporate office.
Taco Bell could neither confirm or deny that a location was coming to town. Government officials had said that they have been contacted about the matter, but that no formal action had yet been taken.
Before a new business can open, they need to own the building and get permission from various entities. When it comes to a Taco Bell in Titusville, according to city and county officials, neither of those two steps have been accomplished.
According to the County Assessment Office, the owner of the 219 E. Central Ave. building is still Store Master Funding XIII, LLC. The last sale on record for that property occurred on Jan. 31, 2018.
“As far as a recent sale, I see nothing,” said an Assessment Office official.
In relation to approval from the city, according to Welling, the city has yet to receive any official plans or drawings for the property in question.
Welling did tell The Herald that he has received emails from an architectural firm, Form Group LLC., who have inquired about city zoning and planning regulations. The firm has inquired about different regulations in regards to the property.
The city treasurer’s office has also received inquiries about potential liens on the property.
“There is a possibility of a Taco Bell going in there (219 E. Central Avenue), but we have not received any plans” said Welling.
The Herald left a message for an employee of Charter Foods, but as of press time had not received a reponse.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
