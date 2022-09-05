Editor’s Note — Following is an article about Wednesday’s visit to The Herald by Congressman Mike Kelly. Kelly’s opponent in the November General Election, Dan Pastore, will visit The Herald today. An article about Pastore’s visit will be published in tomorrow’s edition of The Titusville Herald.
Congressman Mike Kelly (R-16th) entered The Parkside building on Titusville on Wednesday afternoon and was amazed when he saw how the old building is getting a second chance at life.
“I remember growing up in Butler. The Y is where you learned how to swim. That is where you played basketball,” said Kelly.
Driving through Titusville, and taking a tour of an old building, Kelly couldn’t help but notice the style that old time Titusville had.
“The architecture of this town, you drive down North Perry and see some of those homes and you can almost visualize the people and why they were here and why they built like this,” said Kelly. “It is because they could and it was because of their energy.”
Kelly said Titusville, and rural Pennsylvania, needs more people like Parkside owner Nathaniel Licht who will save the history and bring that energy back. “This is a labor of love,” said Kelly.
The congressman came to Titusville on Wednesday amidst a day full of media visits. Kelly came to town to meet with members of The Herald editorial team after touring The Parkside building, and speaking with Parkside owner Nathaniel Licht.
While standing in the Titusville Historical Society room, Kelly asked Licht an important question.
“What would be the main attraction of Titusville?”
“I think tourism is going to the savior of Titusville,” replied Licht. “We have a beautiful four seasons, trails galore, recreation everywhere, hunting and fishing everywhere. People don’t realize what we have to offer.”
Kelly responded, saying that when you see something every day, you often don’t see what you really have. “I think when we live here and you see it ever day, you take it for granted,” said Kelly.
He said that applies to both the natural beauty, and the beautiful buildings scattered across his district. “You can never recapture what you destroy,” said Kelly. “If America is truly going to be America, we can’t destroy our past.”
Kelly mentioned that the Butler High School building, due to a drop in population, is no longer needed. Kelly said large old buildings like these are scattered all across his district, and need the right private investors to save them.
“You have to find the right people. You’ve got to find somebody that says ‘Yeah I get that,’ but you aren’t going to find a guy like (Nathaniel),” said Kelly. “The question always comes down to what is it going to cost to fix it. I ask them instead, what is it going to cost not to fix it? So would you rather turn a property into something that is a revenue stream, or do you want it to sit here where it pays no taxes and eventually someone is going to knock it down.”
He said that federal funds are available to help, but you need to stay within the federal guidelines to get that funding. Kelly said his office has had “great success” when it comes to that.
Kelly did say that whenever federal funding comes into the picture, it needs to be a project that adds value to a town. There needs to be a return on the taxpayers investment. “The government pays for absolutely nothing. The taxpayers pay for everything,” said Kelly.
After the discussion about old buildings and old cars, Kelly sat down in the Walker Room, and picked what he called the “Santa chair.”
The Parkside was once a bustling building that fell on hard times, much like Titusville. Kelly was asked how Titusville, much like The Parkside, can be revitalized.
Kelly suggested doing a market study of what is it that Titusville has. He said with the history of Titusville, there is an opportunity for this town to thrive again, but Titusville needs to sell itself.
“It comes down to salesmanship,” said Kelly.
He said that as someone who has been in the retail business all his life. The only way you can compete is to have a product that you can show the value of why your product is more valuable than the other product.
“You can never buy this historical significance. There can’t be another Titusville,” he said.
He continued saying that “From a tourism perspective, which a lot of people look at, in order to do that your going to have to have host businesses, places to stay, places to eat, places to refuel whatever you drive. There is a market opportunity. I can’t put a figure on it because I haven’t studied it, but I’m sure there is something there. Just the history of this town makes it a destination”
Kelly also mentioned some obstacles that he has seen in other rural towns as housing and lack of available trained talent. He said for people to build businesses they need local housing available now.
Kelly also mentioned the importance of vocational schools.
“There is such a loss of that type of talent. I think one of the hardest things to find today is talent,” said Kelly. He said that after getting a four-year degree if all you have is debt, someone should have mentioned going into a trade profession.
The Herald asked Kelly what are some of his greatest accomplishments over his 11-year career as a congressman. Kelly wanted to highlight the money he has been able to bring into the community.
Kelly did not want to brag, because it is a team effort, but mentioned the $21 million that was brought in for the Erie Bayfront and more than $50 million for Route 228 to help with construction.
“Nothing we are talking about is throwaway money to make someone feel good.This is about safety situations and economic growth situations,” said Kelly.
Moving forward, Kelly said something he has been working hard on is retirement benefits. Kelly said he doesn’t want the government to pay more, but wants to give individuals the chance to provide for their own retirements.
“How do you do that? Make it un-taxed revenue,” said Kelly. “I want pre-tax for people to give to their retirements. People are much more comfortable when they do something on their own.”
He spoke about the inflation that Americans have been feeling. Kelly felt a big part of inflation is a lack of honesty and bad policy. Kelly said people in his district have started to ration.
“Either I fill my truck or I get groceries,” said Kelly. Kelly mentioned propane and how the price has risen 50% and how people are praying for winters not to be too cold.
Kelly said to fix it, it comes down to tax policy. “The main purpose of the federal government is to protect its citizens not to drain them,” said Kelly. “(This current administration) is doing things that anyone who has basic economic knowledge should know ... you don’t tax people during a recession.”
As a car salesmen, Kelly said part of problem is that the government is continuing to spend money and subsidize things they don’t need to. Kelly mentioned both the college loan forgiveness program that President Biden has enacted and the subsidies for electric vehicles developed by dreamers.
“You have people that are dreamers developing policy that is not sustainable,” said Kelly.
“I think the greatest injustice you can do to anybody is to promise them something that you have no idea of how it is going to exist and continue. Do you know how much money the government threw at manufacturers? — $7.5 billion. General Motors isn’t building electric cars because they think they are market ready. They are building electric cars because tax- payers are paying for them to do it,” said Kelly. “I get mad about this because I’m so fed up with people thinking this government can continue to fund anything they want and ignoring the source of every single penny they spend, the tax- payers.”
Talking about the solar industry, Kelly said that while emphasis has been placed on industry above ground — solar and wind— we as a country need not forget what we have below ground — clean coal, natural gas and fracking.
Speaking to solar farms being built, Kelly said if you are private property owner you have certain rights and that it might temporarily be a good thing for them with a big check, but in the long run “what does it do.” He said there needs to be responsible use when it comes to solar.
No matter the issue at hand, Kelly said what he wants to see is America return to what made it great. Kelly said the American spirit that he has come to know is being taken away by policy.
“The greatest loss right now is that we have lost the culture of America. If you want to talk about everything we’ve lost, we have lost the culture of who America is, who America was and why the rest of the world flocked to America,” said Kelly. “We have turned our back on who it is we are. It is embarrassing to me and it is a mortal sin the policy that is being put in right now.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
