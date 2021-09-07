Lauryn Irwin and her parents, Amber and AJ, run a dairy farm outside of Titusville on Gilson Ridge Road. The family has many cows, and raise and manage those cows to sell their milk to pay the bills.
The Irwin’s are one of the farms that provide milk to Titusville Dairy for their products.
The farm has plenty of experience when it comes to raising dairy cows, and they are just now starting to figure out how to raise show cows. Their years of hard work and troubleshooting is finally paying off, as Lauryn had her most successful Crawford County Fair yet, winning many red and blue ribbons.
“Farming is a gamble,” said Lauryn, “Some feeds made the cows look good but not feel great, others didn’t have them get any bigger.”
Lauryn’s dad, AJ, said that when it comes to raising cows, there are three factors you need to perfect — genetics, nutrition and management.
After years of showing, Lauryn has improved greatly. She said when she first showed the animals, she would finish near the back. This year, she really took a step forward.
Lauryn brought five cows to the Crawford County Fair. She competed in many different competitions, including both 4-H and open shows.
The first cow that Lauryn ever showed at the fair was her cow, Milkshake. Six years later, Milkshake and her daughter Sundae both won first in their age classes in the 4-H competition. They also took first place in the dam and daughter contest.
Milkshake also won the best senior bred and owned Holstein cow. Lauryn’s cow, Reba, came in second place for her age group and her other two cows, Domina and Barbara-Jean finished 7th and 8th in their age group. Barbara-Jean also finished first in the 4-H bred and owned contest.
For the open shows, where anyone can enter and there is more competition, Lauryn said, “I still did well.” Milkshake and Sundae both finished second in their age group and took second for dam and daughter.
Of all the accomplishments that Lauryn had at the fair, few come close to having Milkshake receive an honorable mention for the 4-H Senior Champion. Milkshake was the first cow that Lauryn ever showed and the two have come a long way over the past six years together.
The big payoff of the fair came during the cheese yield auction. The exhibitors make cheese out of their cows milk and auction them off.
Lauryn was the third highest seller at this year’s cheese auction, as she made $2,000 from her cheese basket. Lauryn wanted to thank both Titusville Dairy and Chad Wise Trucking for buying her cheese.
Since she was a little girl, Lauryn has had a savings account with all the money she makes from her cows.
“I need to buy a car and I’m going to college soon,” she said. She also likes to emphasize that they are her cows, as at the family farm Lauryn has her own flock, with different color ear tags than the rest of the cows.
“It’s bittersweet when your kid passes you in your own business,” said AJ, as Lauryn’s herd is bigger than that of her family. Lauryn’s cows come from one cow given to her by her grandparents when she was two years old. That cow, also named Lauryn, really spoke to the then two-year-old.
Lauryn, the cow, is what the family considers a working cow. Over the years the family has been trying to develop a cow that can both work and also win awards at the show.
“On dairy farms we breed for good feet, legs and utters,” said Lauryn’s mom, Amber, “Show animals are a completely different animal from workers.”
The family says they have really learned a lot, and that this year’s fair really validated years of hard work and effort.
“We want workers who can show, and last a long time producing on our farm,” said Lauryn, “And we are getting that figured out.”
There were plenty of failures and plenty of bulls that didn’t work out. That only led to the family trying something different, and eventually overcoming those obstacles.
“We had a very good cheese yield and good showing,” said Lauryn, “I think we are getting better at this show program.”
As her herd grows, Lauryn’s duties on the farm grow too. The reason her herd is bigger than that of her parents is because “I love the cows more than they do.”
Her ribbons, awards and sizeable cows keep her smiling all the way to the bank.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
