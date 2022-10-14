The former Rustic Inn in Hydetown will reopen today as KC’s Rustic Inn.
Located at 12685 Main St., the business closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was purchased by Chris Wyant and Katie Allen. Wyant and Allen both grew up going to the Rustic Inn.
“We both have history there. I have known the place for years and years. When it closed, we couldn’t just let it go away,” Wyant said.
“We both spent a lot of time growing up there as kids,” Allen said.
KC’s Rustic Inn will open today at 11 a.m. and will close “when the crowd dies down and the bartender closes, around 2 a.m.” The restaurant will open every day of the week at 11 a.m.
Going forward, people will recognize the old Rustic Inn, but Wyant and Allen have put new touches on the business as well.
“The rustic atmosphere that was there, we are maintaining that. It will be very family friendly. We have remodeled inside though. We fixed a bunch of things up. We opened the seating up. It wasn’t a good layout before, and it’s a lot better now,” Wyant said.
The menu will feature a lot of the same items as before, including hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and chicken wings.
“We would like to expand the menu and have better quality of food. We would like to have new specials coming quite often, and perhaps have a seasonal menu. One of the major complaints from before was that the menu was stagnant,” Wyant said.
In addition to the restaurant and bar, the shuffleboard table is still there, and a pool table. There are also skill games. Eventually, Wyant and Allen want to get a dart board, corn hole and open the horseshoe pit back up.
According to Allen, the building has a lot of history, dating back to the 1800s.
“It started with a father who owned a sanitarium, he was known for his medicines and for healing people. One of his sons opened the Rustic Inn, which at the time was a hotel with three stories. In 1901, the father passed away. The son turned the Rustic Inn into the second sanitarium of Hydetown in 1903, to keep his father’s legacy going,” Allen said.
“What the Rustic is now is what is left of that building, one corner of it,” Wyant said.
Wyant currently co-owns a business in Erie, so it was an easy decision for him and for Allen, his significant other, to own this business as well.
“I have started five businesses now; this is my fifth one. We are local to the area, this one has more significance to us,” Wyant said.
Wyant continued, “We had wanted to own a business in the area for a while. It was something that we had wanted to do, helping the economy here is a good thing. It is exciting. It makes us feel good to be able to do this.”
