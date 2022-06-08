When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life as we knew it in 2020, it forced organizations and businesses across the world to adapt. For the Titusville Area School District, when it was time to hold their 2020 graduation exercises, they too had to adapt, holding graduation at the airport, adding a parade and placing signs in Scheide Park.
While many of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, and graduation will return to normal, the COVID-time adaptations have turned into traditions that are here to stay.
“The signs and the parade are another way for us to honor and celebrate these students who lost so much due to the pandemic, and celebrate them in a unique way,” said Titusville Area School District Superintendent Stephanie Keebler.
On Monday, members of Titusville City Council and city officials helped place about 120 signs in Scheide Park. Each sign has the name and face of a Titusville High School senior who will be graduating at the district’s commencement this Friday starting at 7 p.m. at Carter Field.
Like many great traditions, the idea for the graduation signs was stolen, or borrowed, from nearby Townville. According to City Manager Neil Fratus, before a council meeting, a member of council approached the group about supporting the Titusville area seniors as Townville supports Maplewood seniors, with personalized graduation signs.
“After seeing those signs we wanted to do something like it to recognize our seniors and highlight them for a week or two,” said Fratus.
City Hall then contacted the Titusville Area School District for their blessing to order the signs. Three years later, the partnership is still going strong, as the city and district split the cost of the signs, ordering them from The Herald.
\“We are happy to continue this collaboration between the city and the school district and are happy that we have all decided that this is now a tradition that is here to stay,” said Keebler.
Fratus echoed similar sentiments saying that the city is excited to keep the tradition going.
The students get to keep their graduation signs to display at their home. Students get to take the signs out of the park following commencement.
The signs were not the only tradition to come from COVID adaptations. City streets this year will again be full of graduates as a part of the graduation parade, immediately following the end of commencement exercises, at around 8:15-8:30 p.m. The parade will go along the entire length of Main Street, with each graduate in their own car.
The parade was first started when graduation was held at the airport. Wanting to give a more personal touch to the altered graduation, the Titusville Police Department offered to give the graduates an escort back to town.
With last year’s graduation at the high school gym, the district and police again decided that a parade would be a nice way for the community to be involved. The community really appreciated the gesture.
“We received a lot of feedback and people thought it was a great way for the town to enjoy graduation, a little moment to appreciate the graduates,” said Keebler.
What started as a way to enjoy graduation through the COVID-19 pandemic has led not only to new traditions, but a new relationship between two of the city’s biggest entities, City Hall and the school district.
Both entities agree that the city’s graduates deserve the recognition, and are glad to support them any way they can.
“It has truly been a pleasure through the entire pandemic from 2020 to now working with Neil and Jon Crouch to be able to host graduation at the airport, to last year continuing to work together with the graduation signs and the community parade after, and now doing the same thing this year, it has been a pleasure working together collaboratively,” said Keebler.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.