Since the pandemic started around March of 2020, the Titusville Area School District (TASD) has had one goal, keeping kids in school for in-person learning.
Although the pandemic has presented obstacles to that goal, including abrupt school closure, periods of remote instruction and hybrid learning, the district recently told parents that they now have another option for kids to stay in school, with their new Test to Stay program.
“We are excited to offer another option to parents, another way for kids to stay in school, which is our ultimate goal,” said TASD Superintendent Stephanie Keebler.
The voluntary program, which came together with the help of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education, would eliminate the need for students who are not fully vaccinated — those who have not had both initial shots and the booster shot — to quarantine after being deemed a close contact.
Instead, students and staff now have the option to go to the central testing location at the Titusville High School and take a test. Students and staff would be tested twice as dictated by exposure date.
If their COVID test is negative, they would then be allowed to remain in school. The students would have to me masked and without symptoms during their testing window.
If the test is positive, they would have to go home and quarantine. This is only for those deemed a close contact who are asymptomatic.
As has always been the case, if a student or staff member does not feel well, they are to stay home.
In reliance with CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated students and staff members are not required to quarantine if deemed a close contact.
“By CDC guidelines they do not need to quarantine in the first place, so there is no need to participate in this,” said Herman. “This would be for families that have chosen not to have their children vaccinated or have kids that are not of age yet to be vaccinated.”
The Herald spoke to Keebler and Amy Herman, Director of Student Services and Pandemic Coordinator, about the new program, which is scheduled to start on Monday, Jan. 31.
However, before they can participate in the program, a consent form must be filled out and given to the TASD administration. The school nurses, or as Keebler calls them, “COVID champions,” will still notify parents if their child has been deemed a close contact.
The district first learned about the Test to Stay program in November, and since have been working on a way to bring it to Titusville.
“We wanted to carefully weigh our options with this program and give time for guidelines to be firmed up,” said Herman.
About two to three weeks ago the district felt that there was enough guidance to start to get the program into place.
One worry that Keebler and the district administration had was putting more on the plates of the school nurses. The nurses are the ones in the district that have been on the front lines, spearheading the close contact and exposure investigations.
Keebler said that the district first communicated with the nurses about the program. Keebler said that the certified school nurses are valued medical professionals who will be the leaders of this program.
The nurses, as they have throughout the pandemic, were happy to help keep kids and staff in school.
“When we broached the subject, our nurses said that they will do whatever they need to do to keep the kids in school,” said Keebler.
Once the district gave the green light to get the program into motion, they ordered 600 tests, 30% of enrollment, to be delivered to the schools. The program is of no cost to the district.
Students at the central schools in Titusville — Titusville High School, Titusville Middle School and Main Street Elementary— will be shuttled to the central testing location at the high school for testing.
Hydetown Elementary and Pleasantville Elementary will be sent some tests for the program, but Keebler said their needs for testing is lower.
To be able to participate in the program, parents of students under the age of 18 will need to submit an electronic consent form. These forms can be found at testcenter.concentricbyginco.com/minor-consent/.
Once on the site, each school has its own code that needs to be entered. The school codes are as follows: Early Childhood Learning Center, ECLC2122; Hydetown Elementary School, HYDE2122; Main Street Elementary School, MAIN2122; Pleasantville Elementary School, PVL2122; Titusville Middle School, TMS2122; Titusville High School, THS2122.
Students over the age of 18, as well as staff, are asked to fill out physical consent forms at the TASD administration office.
For anyone who might have questions about the program, the district has an email specifically for pandemic relation inquiries at tasdcovid@gorockets.org.
