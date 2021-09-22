The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors heard from students and the district’s solicitor at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night about the school mask mandate, an issue that was discussed at their last meeting on Sept. 13.
The board heard from three students against wearing masks, before hearing from their solicitor, who explained that the district has no choice but to enforce the mandate.
During the opening public comment session the school board heard from students, Trinity White, Josiah White and Martin Heckathorn. All speaking against the mandate to wear masks in school, the students had a variety of different reasons.
Trinity spoke first, saying that masks are unnecessary and unsanitary. She believes that students should have the “legal capacity to give consent,” and that the mask mandate violates that capacity. She isn’t opposed to other students wearing masks, but feels that other students “shouldn’t be forced to wear them.”
Next to speak was Josiah White. Josiah said that he has been doing his own research about the pandemic and mask usage that he wanted to share with the board.
He said that 0.3% of people have died from COVID, and that the other 99.7% has survived. “That’s a pretty high number,” said Josiah.
He said that masks cannot stop a COVID particle, and that masks interfere with his and other student’s freedom. Being forced to wear masks, to him, shows that the state owns the students bodies, and that it should be their choice.
The last of the students to speak was Martin Heckathorn. Heckathorn said that he was exposed to COVID on Friday and has since been forced to quarantine.
He said that his brother, who also attends school, was not forced to quarantine, which he feels does not make sense. Heckathron also said that the mask order doesn’t make sense because students will never follow it.
“Half the time we don’t wear them when teachers aren’t looking,” he said.
Over the past two weeks the public comment at the school board meetings has been dominated by discussions over the school mask mandate.
While school board members have not responded to the public during meetings, the school board had their solicitor, Tim Sennett, talk about the legal aspect of the situation.
Sennett said that he understands that the community has different opinions of the mask mandate, but how that has no say on the matter.
“This issue of masks has become a legal issue,” said Sennett. He said that the school board “has no choice” but to follow the mandate, as the Commonwealth, the Secretary of Health and the Department of Health handed down the order through the Disease Prevention and Control Act.
He said it is a valid order, and that by law the school district is obligated to follow it. Even if the public believes the order is illegal or unconstitutional, the solicitor said that the school district is not the arena to challenge the order.
“A school board is not the place for this issue to be addressed,” he said. “A school board has no power to determine whether or not the Secretary of Health’s order is legal or constitutional.”
Sennett said that there would be consequences if this order is not followed.
School board members themselves could be liable, as they would be committing willful misconduct, which does not entitle them to immunity, which school board members usually have.
Sennett said that the Secretary of Education has sent a notification out to districts as to what will happen to students, teachers or school board members if the district does not comply with the oder.
According to Sennett, in the notice, failure to implement the measure will subject a person to penalty provisions.
“The monetary penalty that could be imposed on a school board member for the failure to follow the Department of Health’s order could be significant,” said Sennett.
In other business, the school board approved a resolution for the replacement of the HVAC at Titusville Middle School and the replacement of HVAC and two heat exchangers at Hydetown Elementary. The cost will be $21,571.
Meeting notes
—The board voted to increase its rate in a contract with Kelly Services Inc. The increase is for the rate in which substitute teachers are paid. Substitute teachers were paid $90 for the first 20 days and $100 for beyond 21 days. The district is changing it to a flat rate of $110. Business Manager Shawn Sampson said that the change was made because the district is “trying to stay in line with other districts.”
