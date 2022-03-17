MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Fair Board had a busy meeting discussing new employees, donated volunteer passes and ticket sale information at their meeting last week.
Fair Board President Dean Maynard spoke with The Herald and said that the Fair Association is happy to welcome two Titusville residents to its ranks who will help with exhibit entries.
Maynard said the board had more good news to share. The volunteer passes are being paid for as Meadville Ambulance is set to sponsor the volunteers.
Area residents who plan on entering any fair entries will see some familiar faces when they go to enter their exhibits. Maynard said that at the March 10 fair board meeting, the board voted to hire Titusville residents Teri Beach and Tina Caldwell. The two will work part time helping with the fair entry program.
“From chickens and pigs to quilts and afghans, squash, pumpkins, everything goes through fair entry,” said Maynard.
Beach has been involved with the fair for years with the pony department, and will act as a backup for the entires. Caldwell, a school teacher in Corry, according to Maynard has been wanting to get involved with the fair. “This is a good way to do it,” said Maynard.
It takes a village to host a county fair. Besides the vendors, judges and fair staff, between 420 and 500 volunteers give their time to help the fair run.
At previous fair board meetings there had been discussions about having volunteers pay a reduced rate for a weekly pass. The department heads at a November fair board meeting pushed back, saying that the volunteers already give up much of their time, and that this might discourage them to volunteer. At the November meeting it was discussed having the volunteers pay $10 for their weekly pass.
Thanks to help from a county business, Meadville Ambulance, the fair will still get the funds from the passes, without having the volunteers taking the financial burden. The passes will be for volunteers who give their time over multiple days for the fair. Maynard said that the sponsoring of the passes is “a big help for us,” and the fact that they get the revenue while the volunteers do not have to foot the bill is “a win-win.”
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry, owner of Meadville Ambulance, told The Herald that when he was made aware that volunteers were upset about potentially having to pay for the passes, the last thing he wanted to see happen was the fair lose volunteers.
“As commissioners we certainly support the fair,” said Henry. “Personally, I didn’t want the fair to lose anyone who gives their time.”
Henry said this was especially important as the fair looks to return to normalcy this year with a full fair returning to the fairgrounds.
Continuing on the financial front, the fair board is looking to cut costs when it comes to security and electrical services. In the near future the board will be reviewing the contracts, but is also looking for quotes to see if there are better options available. Anyone interested in giving a quote should contact the fair office.
With the fair just months away, the musical acts are being solidified, and tickets sales are taking off. At the March meeting the fair board approved a contract to have “Hillbilly Way” headline their country music night, which will take place the Friday of the fair. Also playing on country night will be Brenna Bones. Grandstand tickets will be sold for the concerts.
While tickets are being sold online for many of the fair’s acts and concerts, the fair is now offering in-person ticket sales for those who may not be computer savvy.
Tickets for the Darci Lynne and Friends show at the fairgrounds will be for sale in person at the Crawford County Courthouse starting May 2. Tickets for the demolition derby and truck and tractor pulls will be on sale in person at the fair office at the fairgrounds starting June 6.
As the Fair Association gets ready for the fair, Maynard said that there will be committee meetings almost every week leading up mid-May as the fair “wraps up our planning and finalize details for the 2022 fair.”
For more information on the meetings, including dates, times and location, Maynard asks that interested parties reach out to the fair either by phone, at (814) 333-7465, or by email, at Ccfair@co.crawford.pa.us.
