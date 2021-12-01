MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Commissioners voted to approve the preliminary budget during their full session November meeting.
Before voting to approve the preliminary budget, the commissioners heard a presentation of the budget at the most recent work session. The commissioners noted during the meeting that a rise in healthcare costs had put an obstacle in front of the county, but that they have found a way around that without raising taxes.
As it stands currently, — officials have said numbers will change — the county is looking at an estimated revenue of $72,470,101 and expenses of $73,261,368. The budget currently is not balanced, with a deficit of $791,267. Commissioner Christopher Soff said that the budget is “still being refined.”
Even though there is still work to be done, the commissioners are looking foward to approving another budget that saves residents an increase in their taxes.
Facing a pandemic and rising healthcare costs for county workers, Commissioner Eric Henry said that when it comes to the county budget, it takes everyone.
“To absorb a healthcare increase and not have a tax increase is the work of all of us,” said Henry.
The commissioners mentioned department heads, the finance office and other members of county government who have worked hard all year on this budget.
Henry also said that the budget is not something that comes up in November or December, but is worked on and thought about all the time.
“The budget process really does happen all year round,” said Henry. “We have to watch what we do all year round.”
The preliminary budget is now on public display. Residents have until the December full session to inquire about changes, when the final budget will be voted on.
Titusville area residents can find the budget on display at the Benson Memorial Library. The budget is also available online on the county website, and on display at the courthouse.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
