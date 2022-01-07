Middle school can be a difficult time. Students are going through changes and trying to figure out who they are.
As Titusville Middle School student Rebecca Cole put it, “In middle school, you aren’t an adult, but also not a kid. You can get lost in who you are.”
To help keep students positive, and think positively about themselves and their bodies, art teacher Sarah Parish, teacher Marissa Evans and the voyager team surprised students with positivity murals when they came back to school from Christmas break.
If you were to walk down the halls of Titusville Middle School, you would see artwork featuring anti- bullying and positivity phrases and quotes printed along the walls.
The displays, like the tin foil mirror display, teach the kids lessons like what you see on mirrors, just like on social media, can be distorted, and not to worry too much.
“Warning: Objects in mirror may be distorted by socially constructed ideas of ‘beauty’,” according to one of the signs hanging in the hallway. There are also motivational quotes and other designs made to help students see the best in themselves.
Parish’s favorite positive quote hangs on a wall opposite a locker display with positive messages shaped like a bird. The phrase, “What if you devoted this year to loving yourself more,” hangs next to another panel that says “”We rise by lifting others.”
When asked just how much of the school is covered by these murals, Parish responded, “I’m not exactly sure, but it is a lot of walls.”
One display in particular covers the trophy cases in the hallways. Parish said that the glass is a place where students and teachers alike will use the reflections to look at themselves and fix things.
Parish said she has been caught fixing her hair in the mirror. To help students reflect on themselves, and not their reflections, Parish created a master list of every student, teacher and staff member.
On that list, next to every name, is a personality trait, showing how every member of the middle school community has a positive quality that they offer.
“We did this to help everyone recognize the good qualities we already have, and to be secure in the greatness that you are,” said Parish.
The hallways are not the only place that Parish and the middle school promote kindness. Parish said that the displays fit in with the “I am” portraits, where art students create a page showing themselves how great they are.
There are also the empowered portraits that the eighth graders do, that fall under the same category. Parish said that through both art and advisory, the middle school is committed to creating a safe space for all students.
The school is working on teaching students team building and coping skills, so that every student can be successful.
“Middle school isn’t the most positive place,” she said. “Don’t make anyone else’s life harder. Everyone has a struggle.”
The teachers and staff were not the only ones who helped cover the school in positive messages. Students helped too.
The Herald spoke to two students, eighth graders, Rebecca Cole and Kaylee Loney, who are working on a beach-themed poster for the hallways.
“We wanted a beach theme, something peaceful, somewhere where people are happy,” said Cole. They chose the beach, a happy place for many, hoping that the art can serve as a happy place for middle school students.
Part of the reason that the positivity is needed, is that unlike the old days, school drama doesn’t just stay in school anymore. The prevalence of social media, both in society and in middle school life, has made it so that there is no escaping the negativity.
“I think these messages mean a lot because with social media, you are comparing yourself with others. I have seen that this helps other kids remember that they are beautiful, and build up confidence,” said Loney.
Parish and Evans spent valued free time over break to put some of these displays together. They were happy to donate their time, as they hope more people in the community will rally around their call for kindness, and help students feel more comfortable.
“All adults should try to do something like this,” she said. “Positive feedback is always a nice thing to come back to. Our kids are great and they should know it.”
Principal of Titusville Middle School Miles O’Shea was supportive of the initiative. He had been informed of the project, and said he was “very impressed” with what she had done in an effort to brighten up the halls.
O’Shea said that the pandemic has been tough for the entire community, and that these challenges had been especially hard for his students.
“This hasn’t been an easy time for our students, and efforts like this are helping these kids make it through this difficult time as easily as possible,” he said.
O’Shea said that in times like these, while math and science lessons are very important, what the kids need most is to know that they are cared about.
At the middle school, the staff take an approach to help the students advance in academic, emotional and social development, and the artworks are just another way that they can help in that development.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
