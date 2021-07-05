The Titusville Senior Center will hold a picnic at Burgess Park on Tuesday, July 6. Picnickers will be joined by friends from Titusville Social Connection. The menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, and all the fixin’s. Those who attend can try their luck at bocce ball and bean bag toss. This event will be held rain or shine. Reservations are requested by calling the senior center at (814) 827-9134.
— Monday: Center closed for Independence Day weekend.
— Tuesday: Picnic with hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixin’s.
— Wednesday: Roasted sliced turkey with whipped potatoes and gravy. Bingo at 12:45 p.m. including prizes and a jackpot.
— Thursday: Fun & Games “Boggle” at 10. Fiesta chicken salad and tortilla soup. Stretch & Tone at 12:45. This free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
— Friday: BBQ Riblet with summer potato and corn chowder. SHARE Program; Active Aging will be at the center to discuss the Shared Housing Resource Exchange.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling the senior center at (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available for those who aren’t ready to come back into the center yet. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal, or you will be dining in.
For those who have not yet picked up Pa. Fruit & Vegetable Vouchers, they are still available by appointment only by calling the senior center at (814) 827-9134. $24 in vouchers are available to those who meet age, income and residency requirements. To pick vouchers up at the center, you must be a Crawford County resident age 60 and older. Income for a single person must be at or below $23,828 annually, or at or below $32,227 for a couple.
The Titusville Senior Center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 East Main Street. Information is available online at goseniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.