MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Democratic Committee (CCDC) has announced that there will be several opportunities for registered Crawford County Democratic voters to sign the petitions for various candidates, including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, legislative and local candidates to be on the Spring Primary ballot.
In addition, during these events there will be volunteers on hand to assist voters with their registration needs, absentee/mail in ballot applications, as well as to answer any election related questions.
All the events will be held at the CCDC Headquarters located at 926 Diamond Park, Meadville. The following are the dates and times: Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Monday, March 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Wednesday, March 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information about the CCDC, go to crawfordcountydemocrats.com or email info@crawfordcountydemocrats.com.
