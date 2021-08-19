Titusville City Council discussed events at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, including past events some that are coming up.
Council approved three special events including a recovery celebration and turkey trot, and also recapped both the Oil Festival and other events that have happened recently. The meeting also featured a lengthy manager’s report with updates on the happenings of city government.
Tuesday’s council meeting was the first since the 2021 Oil Festival. Members of council and the mayor all touched on what a success they felt the Oil Festival was, and were happy that the community was able to come together after COVID-19 restrictions forced many cancellations.
Mayor Jon Crouch said that after missing a year, “everybody had a good time.” The mayor was able to participate in the parade, and attended the beer festival.
All of council said that they had heard from the community that they were glad the festival was back. “The feedback has been good,” said Councilman Dave Shambaugh.
Appreciation was expressed to the public works crews for not only setting up the City to accommodate the influx of people, but also participating in the parade.
Even though Oil Festival has passed, there is still much going on in the Titusville area. Council had three special events to approve during the new business portion of the event, and approved all three.
Council first heard from Family Services & Children’s Aid Society about a Third Annual Recovery Celebration. The event, which will be on Friday, Sept. 10 in Scheide Park, will raise awareness to the public about addiction recovery.
The goal is to reduce the stigma that those suffering from addiction do not recover, and will feature those in recovery sharing their stories. There will also be free pony rides.
The next special event to come before council was the Meadville Community Theater’s performance of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters.”
The play will take place in Burgess Park on Sept. 5. The show, which features two people reading love letters they sent to each other throughout their lives, will sell tickets on their website. Tickets can also be purchased at the show.
Council also approved the YWCA’s annual Turkey Trot. The event will start at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
During the manager’s report, City Manager Neil Fratus updated council on the happenings of the city including the continued Church Run flood efforts and Route 27 signage issues among others.
Fratus updated council that as of now, 50% of the 2021 Flood Fund money had been given out. The City had their $25,000 contribution matched by the County. Fratus said that the program had been extended until the money is gone, and that the Titusville Redevelopment Authority is coming up with ways to help make the process easier for those in need.
There had been questions about income verification that Fratus wanted to clear up. The County had matched the City’s contribution with money that has an income need associated with it.
The TRA is asking for income verification to see where the flood funds would be coming from.
“It is verifying what pot it comes out of,” said Mayor Crouch.
There will be a QR code coming in the future that can be scanned with a phone to help submit documents. This should allow the process to move more smoothly, said Fratus.
To help in the short term, council is seeing if a volunteer group can be made to walk Church Run one or two times a year to check for debris. Deputy Mayor Bill McCrillis wants all the local runs to be checked, including Hammond Run.
Fratus and City officials recently met with PennDOT staff to discuss solutions to Titusville’s Route 27 one-way road issue. Several residents have called and complained about motorists going the wrong way down the road. Solutions are still being worked out, but could include a hanging sign over the road, and or the moving of a “Do Not Enter” sign so it can be better seen.
The next Titusville City Council meeting is scheduled to take place Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.