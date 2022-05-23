Drake Well Museum announced Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States of America, will visit the museum on May 25. His visit will begin with a private tour of the historic site which will be followed by a public lecture and press conference
The public is invited to welcome the Ambassador to the Oil Region by attending a 10 a.m. presentation by the Ambassador on the history and present issues of the oil industry. The press conference following the presentation will take place at 11 a.m.
The Republic of Azerbaijan is a transcontinental country located at the boundary of Eastern Europe and Western Asia. Baku, the largest city in Azerbaijan, with over 2 million residents has a rich oil history dating back to ancient times, and oil was successfully drilled there for the first time in 1846.
Drake Well Museum and Park is owned and administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and is actively supported by Friends of Drake Well, Inc., a non-profit community-based organization. The museum preserves and interprets the site of the Drake Well, chronicling the birth and development of the petroleum industry in Pennsylvania as well as its growth into a global enterprise.
