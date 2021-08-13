FRANKLIN, Venango County — The Venango County Commissioners discussed potential construction at a county favorite restaurant and honored employees at a county hub during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday afternoon.
In attendance at the meeting were various current and former Polk Center staff, who were there to receive a proclamation.
A shared use agreement between different entities and updates on Two Mile Run County Park were also discussed.
The commissioners approved a Review Fee Reimbursement Agreement with the Log Cabin Restaurant. According to Commissioner Mike Dulaney, this is another step that would allow the restaurant to start construction on a rebuild.
According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Jeff Cross, a fire, which was ruled accidental, burned the Log Cabin on Feb. 7. The plans for the rebuild have already been approved by the county planning office.
The commissioners approved an agreement between The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Crawford Area Transportation Association (CATA) and the County of Venango for a shared use agreement. The agreement is in regard to the new Multimodal facility in Oil City.
One of the commissioners favorite parts of the meeting, according to Commissioner Sam Breene, is the monthly update from Director Luke Kaufman about Two Mile Run County Park.
Kaufman gave an update saying that the park is busy, and will only get busier as the weeks pass. This weekend the park is hosting a mountain bike race. Kaufman said that almost every weekend moving forward the park has an event there including different races and horse trail programs.
At the end of the meeting, the commissioners read and approved a proclamation designating Aug. 14, 2021 as Polk Center Employee Recognition Day. The proclamation was to honor past, present and future Polk Center employees.
Commissioner Albert Abramovic said that he wanted to thank the employees for “caring for our most vulnerable populations.”
The next Venango County Commissioners meeting will be held on Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. All Venango County Commissioners meetings are held in Room 100 of the Courthouse Annex.
