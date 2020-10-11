The Herald
Titusville Area School District announced over the weekend that both a student and a cafeteria worker at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district sent out two notices to parents about the positive tests: the first on Saturday regarding the employee and the second on Sunday regarding the student. The latter notice said the situation with the student is unrelated to the situation of the employee.
Both notices stated that the district is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health following the positive tests and that during the day on Sunday, the school deep-cleaned its kitchen, cafeteria and areas of the school used by the student. The high school will remain open and on its regular schedule as a result.
No high school students were within close contact of the cafeteria worker, with close contact being defined as “within six feet for more than 15 minutes,” according to the first notice. The notice regarding the student stated that although no staff members were within close contact with the student who tested positive, the district identified 41 students with whom the student had been in close contact.
The parents of those 41 students have been notified, and they will not be allowed to return to school until the Pennsylvania Department of Health offers more guidance, the notice said.
The district thanked parents and families for their support of safety procedures in the notices and encouraged them to continue to observe their household members’ health.
