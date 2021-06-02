By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
When thinking of the first settlers in what is now Pleasantville Borough, those familiar with local history may think of Aaron Benedict.
Benedict came to the area in 1821 and, with his wife, erected the first permanent structure in town — a large stone house. While this house no longer stands, Benedict’s impact on the area is still known today.
Those whose impact may not be known are the American Indians who had spent thousands of years roaming the area before European settlers arrived in the 1700s. Tales from early settlers said that when they arrived in the area, there were thousands of pits dug into the ground.
According to a 1970 article in The Titusville Herald, an archeologist from Oil City, Sue Ann Curtis, hundreds of years later in the summer of 1970, opened up one of these pits near Pleasantville. Through the finding of logs that had been cut and trimmed by stone instruments and woven matting to keep oil gatherers from “sinking into the clay,” Curtis guessed that the pits were made to collect oil by the American Indians known as Mound Builders around 400 A.D.
After the American Indians left the land, it sat for years until the first European settler came to the area. That man was Aaron Benedict. According to the same Herald article, Benedict “was attracted by its beautiful location and many springs.”
In 1819, Benedict bought 400 acres of land from Mr. Huidekooper, of the Holland Land Company, where the present site of Pleasantville is. As Curtis had studied the clay in the area in 1970, in the 1800s Benedict was also interested in the earthen material. Benedict was interested in certain veins of clay, and eventually with a potter and chemist named Porter, opened the first pottery. Eventually another pottery was built in town, and a miner named Gilfillan came to help mine the clay.
Legend said that in the early days of their pottery business, Benedict and Porter sent down to Oil Creek for some oil. They used it to fill up a lamp to burn the oil. This is apparently the first known instance of the use of oil for illuminating purposes. The light was good, but it is said that the smoke was too harsh and the use of oil for illuminating was discontinued.
After Benedict had built up the area with his businesses, it motived more settlers to lay down roots in the area. Eventually a charter for the borough was applied for in 1850, 29 years after Benedict had first settled. What is now known as Pleasantville was incorporated on March 22, 1850 by a special act of legislature. At the time of incorporation the population was 250.
According to The Herald article, Pleasantville was originally named Benedictown after Aaron Benedict. While it was referred to as Benedictown, the town post office had a stamp calling the area Holland, Pa.
The name Benedictown was allegedly changed to Pleasantville “because of its peculiar fitness.” There was a problem with the name. There was already another post office called Pleasantville in Berks County.
M.C. Beebe was in the post office department in Washington D.C. when by chance he heard a clerk say that the post office in Berks County was discontinued. He applied for the name change on the spot, came home to Pleasantville and got busy circulating a petition. Returning the petition to the national office in Washington, the name of the town was legally changed from Holland to Pleasantville.
To lay out Pleasantville, Benedict was asked to survey the land and set boundaries for the new incorporated settlement. When surveying, Mr. Aaron Benedict had been heard to say that the land was “never intended by providence for a farming country.” He knew that the land however must be good for something, and he prayed to God to “prolong his days till men should find out what that was.”
Just 15 years after its incorporation, in 1865, oil was struck in nearby Titusville. According to the article, “Thousands of arrivals could be seen in Pleasantville weekly. Land was often sold at $500 and sometimes as high as $4,000 an acre. Many newcomers had to seek lodging in barns, sheds and stables.
Benedict, however, passed in 1860, never seeing the town that once bore his name take off and reach new levels of prosperity. The borough will be celebrating 200 years since Benedict first came to the area this summer with it’s bicentennial celebrations.
