Pennsylvanians across the state took to the polls to cast their votes in the 2022 Primary Election on Tuesday.
For the City of Titusville, with no local races up for grabs, turnout was as expected, with most of the seven precincts reporting unofficial turnout around 20%. “Twenty percent expected for a primary election is pretty good,” said Kathy Licht, judge of elections for the Second Ward, Second District.
For the third time in as many years, all Titusville voters converged on the YMCA to cast their ballots. All seven Titusville precincts had tables set up against the back wall of the gymnasium, with signs directing voters to find their respective polling stations.
The Herald went to the YMCA about an hour before polls closed, and many of the poll workers had the same sentiments to report, turnout was as expected for a primary election.
“The number of voters were a little more than what I expected. Normally people don’t show up for primaries, and there were no local elections to draw them in,” said Ginger McCann, judge of elections for Titusville’s Third Ward.
As of 7 p.m., McCann’s precinct had 32 of their 153 voters turn out, 20.91%.
The other precincts had unofficial early numbers just around the Third Ward’s 20%.
Titusville First Ward, First District had 86 voters turn out to vote, 20.93% of their registered voters.
Titusville First Ward, Second District was not too far behind, having 79 voters hit the polls, 15.3% of their registered voters.
Titusville’s Fourth Ward also had 79 voters come to vote, 18.7% of their registered voters. Titusville Second Ward, First District saw 109 voters, 21.75% of their registered voters.
Lastly, Titusville Second Ward, Second District had 139 come to the polls, 20% of their registered voters.
Voter rolls from Hydetown Borough were dropped off at The Herald office. Turnout in the borough was about 27%.
With no local races, the contests closest to home were regional positions to the federal and state houses and senates. Of those contests, Congressman Mike Kelly (R-16th), State Senator Michele Brooks (R-50th), and Representative R. Lee James (R-64th) all ran unopposed for the Republican nominations.
The only contest to feature more than one name was for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District, the winner facing Kelly in November.
Titusville voters seemed to favor Dan Pastore, of Erie County. According to voter rolls for five precincts that were posted after the polls closed — all precincts in the city besides Titusville First Ward, First District and First Ward, Second District – Pastore received 89 of 93 potential Democratic votes.
Mcann and other poll workers said that when talking with voters on Tuesday, many who cast their ballots said that the senate and governor races is what drew them in to vote.
While some of the statewide races were hotly contested, others have already been called. By press time, the Associated Press had called three races, declaring that John Fetterman won the Democratic nomination for the open senate seat, that Josh Shapiro had won the Democratic nomination for governor and that Doug Mastriano had won the Republican nomination for governor.
Titusville voters seemed to agree with their counterparts across the state. Shapiro ran unopposed, and collected virtually every Democratic vote in the city, barring a few write-in votes.
Of the four voter rolls that Fetterman appeared on, with one roll being blocked by an obstruction, the Democratic nominee collected 79 of 97 votes.
Of the four rolls that Mastriano appeared on, Mastriano received 112 of 203 votes.
The closest of the statewide contests was that for the Republican nomination for the open senate seat. Following statewide trends, Titusville voters were split when it came to who they want to represent them.
Mehmet Oz received the highest number of votes with 96. The second highest vote getter was Kathy Barnette with 85 votes. The next highest vote getter was David McCormick, who received 79 votes.
Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff spoke to The Herald on election night and said that the commissioners started scanning in both mail-in and absentee ballots as soon as the polls closed.
The county had 4,400 requested mail-in and absentee ballots. Of that number, they received back 3,500. As of press time, they had scanned 1,600.
All absentee votes for both Democrats and Republicans been scanned. The commissioners will start Wednesday morning scanning in the remaining mail-in ballots.
After the ballots have been scanned, the commissioners will go through the process of adjudicating ballots. Adjudicating is the offering of formal judgement on all write-in votes. The commissioners also have to adjudicate disputed votes which can be errant marks and over voting.
While many of the state races won’t have many write in votes, for local party committee people, most of the races did not have balloted candidate.
“All of those votes have to be looked at, and that will take time,” said Soff. The commissioner said unofficial county precinct results will be posted on the county website, and updated when the information is available.
