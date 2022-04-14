The Friends of Oil Creek State Park announced that they will be holding their Chicks-in-the-Sticks event after a two-year absence. The purpose is to introduce women to outdoor activities and crafts.
The event will take place on June 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Egbert Farm Day Use area of Oil Creek State Park.
The classes are for women of all ages and abilities; however, participants must be at least 18 years of age. Women choose four classes. Each class is hands-on, and the participants will produce an item, be introduced to a skill, or get projects that they can take home. These classes are run by expert instructors.
Participants will also receive a “goody bag” including an Oil Creek gift - such as a buff, T-shirt or back pack.
Lunch will be provided.
This year’s program includes popular classes from past years such as kayaking, bike maintenance, bird identification, fly casting and outdoor photography. Somewhat more unique classes include medicinal uses of herbs, edible plants, primitive fire making, and the art of woodburning on gourds. There will also be classes in self-defense, yoga and trail hiking.
A registration fee is required. Registration begins April 18 and ends June 10. Details about the classes and instructors can be found by visiting the Friends of Oil Creek State Park’s website at friendsocsp.org and facebook.com/friendsofoilcreekstatepark.
Registration can be made online by check or credit card. This is a rain or shine event. Class size is limited so early registration is recommended.
