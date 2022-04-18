Poetic Evenings have become a staple in the Meadville community, offering a place for artists of all kinds to come out and share. However, artists in this county do not just reside in Meadville.
To help give poets, rappers, writers and any original artists an opportunity to share, the Meadville Council On The Arts (MCA) is hitting the road, bringing a Poetic Evenings Mobile Show to Titusville. The open stage event, which is free to the public, starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 22, taking place at The Well — Coffee House and Eatery, located at 221 South Monroe Street.
“Come get signed up, get some coffee and get rolling,” said Dan Hunter, director of the Gardner Theatre.
After establishing a poetry night in Meadville, the MCA wanted to hit the road and help artists outside of that part of the county.
“We are based out of the Gardner Theatre, but we wanted to pick up and share,” said Hunter.
In 2018, when they first hit the road, the first road show they had was at The Well, at their old location in the east part of town. They had plans to continue bringing poetry to parts of Crawford County, and did, visiting libraries in Saegertown and Conneautville.
They wanted to bring the event back to Titusville, but the pandemic hit, and gatherings were put on pause.
With restrictions gone and this part of the state getting back to normal, Hunter and the MCA thought it was a good time to hit the road again. They decided to restart the series back where it all started, and use The Well to “kick off our past pandemic world tour,” Hunter said.
With the help of The Well and the Titusville Council on the Arts, that idea came to fruition.
The reason that Hunter and the MCA have wanted to put their show on the road, is the advantages it gives to artists, and to promote art in rural areas. Even though some may not realize, Hunter said this area is full of talented artists who need a venue to come together.
“There are lots of artists in this county. We want to give them more opportunities too. We are full of these types of people, and hope this will help bring them out of the woodwork,” said Hunter.
Those who attend on Saturday might get a chance to see Hunter perform on stage. He used to hate getting on stage, but said after he opened up his soul and his heart, over time he learned to love how it felt.
“Once I got up there, I started to let my vulnerability take over and have some fun with it,” he said. “Poetic evenings give people a safe space to feel vulnerable, and I like and know that it helps them feel good.”
Even when he isn’t on stage, Hunter said he enjoys the emotion that comes out. Art is not accidental, it is created by feelings. When people get on stage to perform their art, through the act of just reading words, Hunter is amazed at the power and emotion that is displayed.
“They are showing to people that they are human and sharing something that they love,” said Hunter.
October will mark five years of sharing the love and being vulnerable. Throughout the five years, Hunter has loved how they have grown the event, and is looking forward to how it continues to change.
Over the years they have had a lot more participants, and a lot of regulars. Hunter loves how through Poetic Evenings, they have grown into a family.
“It’s like group therapy with like minded artists,” he said.
As the event has grown in Meadville, Hunter said he would like that to happen for Titusville. The Oil Region Coalition of Artists’ used to have a fourth Friday event, where artists had a chance to share.
As that has gone away, Hunter hopes the Poetic Evenings Road Show can help kickstart artists in this community to create a space to share.
April 22 is the fourth Friday of April, something Hunter said was far from a coincidence.
“Fourth Friday was there. We want to kick that back up again,” said Hunter.
However, that requires artists in the Titusville area to take charge. In Meadville artists have a theater, an art gallery and a studio.
Titusville does not have that, but with the amount of creativity and artists in this area, Hunter said there is no reason they shouldn’t.
Moving forward, Hunter said the MCA plans on coming back and having another road show in town.
“We would like to come back and create an artist network,” he said.
If this space for artists is to continue, it can’t be the MCA that comes and puts this together. “It is important for Titusville to take ownership,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
