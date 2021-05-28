CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School District Superintendent Timothy Glasspool led a budget presentation Tuesday night, talking about the state of finances for the district.
The event was open to the public. Glasspool encouraged those in attendance to participate and ask questions hoping to start a constructive back-and-forth.
At the most recent PENNCREST school board meeting, board members narrowly voted to accept the preliminary 2021-22 budget. The vote, 5-4 in favor, came after a prolonged discussion about a tax increase meant to help pay for the debt service payments for $32.5 million that will be used to carry out work on the Maplewood, Saegertown and Cambridge Springs campuses.
Glasspool assured tax payers that the work being done is not to add on to the campuses, it is meant to keep students “warm, dry and safe.”
The work being done, which falls under the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA), has to do with removing harmful materials from the buildings, like asbestos and envelope sealing the buildings. Work may also be done on the HVAC and other systems in the buildings.
Glasspool said that these systems were “beyond end of life.”
When borrowing more than $30 million, there has to be a way to pay for it. Glasspool explained that the district took out loans that will be on the books for 20 and 25 years.
In the 2019-20 school year, the district was debt free. Therefore, there were no debt service payments needed.
For the 2020-21 school year, the debt service payments rose to $58,120, interest on the 2020 bond issuance.
For the 2021-22 budget, debt services payments for the district will rise to $987,450, and includes both the 2020 and 2021 bond issue.
As the district has already committed to spending the money to keep kids warm, dry and safe, it must now pay for that bill.
Taxpayers could be looking at three consecutive .5 mill increases in taxes, but Glasspool called that a “worst case scenario.”
On option mentioned at the May voting meeting was cutting the budget instead of raising taxes.
Glasspool addressed those ideas during Tuesday’s presentation. According to the superintendent, in a budget there are two types of expenses — capital and operational.
He said that when a budget is being balanced, the only expenses that can be cut are operational and permanent.
There had been talk that the district had spent money on vans for students and that those purchases could be cut to eliminate the need for raising taxes. Glasspool explained that the van funds are for capital expenses and could not be cut to balance the 2021-22 budget.
Items than can be cut to reduce expenditures would be to cut staff, which are operational costs, but that reduction in staff would have to be permanent.
Glasspool explained to those in attendance that when making tough budget decisions, he and the district prefer to reduce expenses “furthest away from the classrooms.”
He emphasized that when it comes to spending for the district, he spends it how he would his own money and uses caution.
Another sticking point in the May voting meeting was where the funds will go.
Board member Luigi DeFrancesco said that he was worried that the funds from the increased millage would go to the general fund, where the district could spend it on whatever.
Glasspool said that the district is working on a way to for the tax money to go to a designated fund to pay debt services.
He ended the presentation with the reality of the situation. “This is what happens when you borrow money.”
Approval of the final budget is scheduled to be voted on at the district’s next voting meeting on June 10.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.