WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP— On Wednesday, at the Livestock Complex, multiple Simmental cows converged on the show arena at once.
Unlike in other competitions at the Crawford County Fair, the cows were all different sizes, and seemed to resemble one another. These unique factors come from the nature of the event — the breed stock category. This compares the breed-ability of a cow and requires offspring to be in the ring to show that prowess.
When in the ring, the mother cow and her offspring are judged on several qualities including the way they walk, style, muscle structure and length of the animal. One special factor to breed stock is that the judge will also look at the offspring to see if the bull choice was favorable.
A good pairing of dam and sire will work to improve on deficiencies in both animals and make their genes stronger for the coming generations.
When it comes to breed stock competitions at the Crawford County Fair, one family seems to dominate the competition, as they have for decades.
During event time, Hazel, Art and Donald Baron can be seen running around trying to get all their animals looking their best. The family, who live in the county, are famous for taking their cattle all across the state and country to compete in the various competitions. Like the cattle they show, multiple generations of the Baron family were also in the ring at the same time, as they have done for years.
The Baron family has been showing at the Crawford County Fair for 29 years. At their peak, when they had their kids, nieces and nephews and cousins also exhibiting, they brought 40 head of cattle with them.
When asked what makes them so good at their craft, Donald said, “Because we’re crazy.”
Giving a more scientific answer, Hazel said that over the years they have really perfected selecting mates.
“We try to match our dams with sires that are good matches, so they can improve their structure,” she said
In the ring on Wednesday was Angel, and her offspring Rue and Nell. Angel, who has won a long list of awards, is the offspring of a special cow for the Baron family — Precious.
Precious only recently passed away, but her memory will long be with the family through her award- winning offspring.
“All of her kids have taken grand champion,” said Hazel.
One of their cows, Pistol, Angel’s half-sister, even won grand champion at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
While their cattle do come from good stock, good genes aren’t the only thing needed to raise a grand champion. It takes a lot of hard work, and some love.
“If you have the time, you can take the skinniest cow and make them a champion,” said Donald “You just have to figure out what they need.”
Usually, the bigger cattle will get a high fiber diet, while the smaller ones need protein to grow.
More than any award of ribbon will ever mean to the family is the community they have made along the way. They are so dedicated to agriculture and cattle, the family doesn’t take vacations.
“We take showcations,” said Hazel.
The family, who has made friends all across the county, will load up cattle to go a show somewhere far away, and see friends they’ve met at other events to stay with and visit.
“It’s just a great opportunity to meet new people,” Hazel said.
The community that they have fostered comes from the love they have for the fair.
Speaking favorably of the memory, Donald remembers when he was too young to participate in the fair. His family would have to tie him up so he wouldn’t break loose and come to the show ring.
He would always break loose, and then have to be tied up again. Thankfully, he finally reached an age where he could exhibit, and hasn’t stopped since.
“I grew up at the fair,” he said.
Just as they try to improve their cattle after the generations, the Baron family has a new generation of exhibitors on the way, and hopefully they choose good matches to improve the family business.
