Two new library cards were recently unveiled for the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS). When the current supply of cards began to run low, CCFLS Administrators Jess Hilburn and Dan Slozat thought it the perfect time to inject some excitement with fresh new designs.
For the children’s card, a design contest was held countywide. Thirty-four entries were submitted by children ages three to sixteen. Directors of the nine county libraries then voted on a winner. The design by Tilley Foxberg, age thirteen of Titusville, was chosen for its celebration of the magic of libraries.
Doug Eberhardt, a local artist and illustrator, designed the adult card for patrons ages 18 and up. He drew upon inspiration from Crawford County’s natural beauty, paired with lifelong learning and literacy, to create the new look.
Crawford County residents can sign up for a new library card or replace a lost card for free at any of the system’s nine libraries.
The Crawford County Library System consists of the following libraries: Benson Memorial Library (Titusville), Cambridge Springs Public Library, Cochranton Public Library, Linesville Area Community Library, Margaret Shontz Memorial Library (Conneaut Lake), Meadville Public Library, Saegertown Area Library, Springboro Public Library, and Stone Memorial Library (Conneautville).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.