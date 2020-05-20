The City of Titusville is requesting residents recycle corrugated cardboard at the City Garage, 120 Saint John Street, in the dumpster marked “Cardboard Only.” Cardboard will not be picked up at the curb. Any questions or concerns can be directed to City Hall at (814) 827-5300 ext. 315.
