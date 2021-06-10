By Garrett Dvorkin
FRANKLIN, Venango County— The Venango County Commissioners approved a set of matters that will keep work continuing at the new Venango County Recycling Center, set to open in July.
The commissioners approved a grant, and contracts for both internet service and a dumpster to be set up at the site during Tuesday’s meeting.
The commissioners unanimously voted to approve a DEP 902 grant for the recycling center. The recycling center, located at the Venango Regional Airport, will allow all county residents to have a place to take their recyclables.
The grant from the Department of Environmental Protection is in the amount of $388,887. The County match is the lease value of the building.
Venango Planning Executive Director Jason Ruggiero said that the funds will be used for equipment, storage and potentially a loading dock at the facility.
The facility is currently without internet access. The County plans to have the facility run on County internet service, but that is not yet possible.
In the meantime, the County approved a monthly internet service contract for the facility until they can replace it with County service. Currently the site needs internet connection for the offices within the building and also for the security systems.
While the facility will try to recycle waste for county residents, it will make some trash. To handle the waste made at the facility, the commissioners approved a contract with Tri-County Industries to have a dumpster at the recycling center.
Commissioner Mike Dulaney is excited for the new site to open. He said currently, only residents in Venango County’s two cities — Franklin and Oil City — have a designated place to take recyclables.
The new site, according to Dulaney, “gives everyone living in the county a place to recycle,” which he called “the responsible thing to do.”
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to make Venango County a Second Amendment County.
Commissioner Sam Breene said that this was something years in the making, and that he has received emails consistently asking when the commissioners would move on this.
At the meeting were members of the Venango County 2nd Amendment Sanctuary, who have collected signatures since 2019 to make this happen. Breene said that this resolution gives “extra defense of the second amendment.” He also said that the County was “happy to join the ranks” of counties that have passed similar resolutions supporting the right to bear arms.
While the movement has picked up across the country, Breene said that for Pennsylvania, Venango County is an early adopter.
Meeting notes
—Hundreds of archers will converge on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization competition.
The IBO holds three events known as the “triple crown” of bowhunting. The middle gem of the triple crown will take place this weekend in Venango County.
Park Director Luke Kauffman expects close to 900 shooters to come to the event.
Commissioner Dulaney said, “I am looking forward to one of the first big events for the County in a while.”
—Crosby Beach swimming will open officially this weekend at Two Mile County Park. The beach was open this past weekend due to the nice weather as a “soft opening.” Kauffman said that the park is “looking forward to a busy summer.”
—The commissioners approved a Floodplain Management Agreement with Oil Creek Township. The agreement gives the township access to technical assistance for management and access to the county floodplain manager. The agreement also governs construction and development in floodplains for best practices.
