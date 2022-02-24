After an extended intermission, or what others would call the COVID-19 pandemic, actors, actresses, costumes, sets, dancing, singing and spotlights are finally coming back to Colestock Auditorium.
The first show back, “Beauty and the Beast,” will grace the stage this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with performances starting at 7 p.m.
With this being the first live performance on the stage in years, when it came to selecting the show, Andrea Fenske, stage director, wanted something that people knew and that the entire family could enjoy.
Fenske wanted to get butts in seats and decided on a show that would be “a family favorite.” The goal was to pick a show that adults would know instantly, and bring their kids to have them enjoy too.
“There are lots of famous songs. I hope they leave wanting to sing along at home,” she said.
Fenske said that Beauty and the Beast is a show with “lots of energy,” and something that will have the audience on the edge of their seat all night. Fenske said that the show is full of great costumes, big dance numbers and special effects.
“This is a real live theater experience that we have been missing for years,” she said.
Nathaniel Licht, music director, said that with just one more rehearsal to go, he is excited to see the kids perform, and bring those famous songs to life.
Licht said that the music is coming together, and that these final rehearsals have been very important for the cast.
“It can be a challenge for the kids that have never sung with a live orchestra before,” he said. “But they have all done a great job, and it is nice when a cast really takes responsibility.”
The musical features an eight-piece orchestra made up of volunteers.
As rehearsals started Tuesday night, Fenske was telling the cast how you have to wait for the audience to clap, and other tips before the opening in just two days.
“This is our first time in front of a live audience since 2019 and performing in front of an audience is a lot different,” said Fenske. With such a gap between live performances, Fenske said that this cast is also a different group.
When the curtains open for the first time on Thursday night, it will be the first time that sophomore Chloe Preston has taken the stage for a THS performance.
She has a history of performing in musicals, but said that she has never taken on a role like this before. Preston will be playing Belle, the female lead.
“This is my first time having a lead role in this long of a show,” she said. “There is a lot more to learn.”
Being her first major lead role, Preston said that she is happy that the character she has to play is Belle. Speaking of the character, Preston said that Belle isn’t your typical princess.
“I like how she is kind of spunky,” said Preston. “She has a princess personality, but is also relatable.” Preston said she also likes that Belle has a love of reading, something they share.
The cast for Beauty and the Beast is one that Titusville audiences better get used to. The show features no seniors, and relies heavily on younger actors taking bigger roles.
One of the returning actors who has been on the Colestock Auditorium stage before is Garen Earles, who is playing the Beast. When it comes to chemistry on stage, Earles said that unlike previous years, it is something that this cast has had to create as they go.
“There are a lot of freshmen and sophomores that I’ve never been in a production with before,” said Earles. “It is nice seeing so many new faces on stage.”
Like Preston, while Earles does have experience with musicals, this is the first time he has taken on a lead role. Earles said the difference has been big, as the spotlight is more on him.
“It is a whole other world,” said Earles. “As a lead you focus on solos. When I was Flounder in Little Mermaid, I was with others, singing in ensembles and groups. There is a lot more pressure.”
With more pressure, he said that Beauty and the Beast is a great musical to remind the cast to relax and have fun. Earles said with a big show like this, it allows the cast to perform something different.
“I love bringing big musicals you can be cartoonish, over the top, and don’t have to take things too seriously,” he said.
This week’s performances will mark the end of a long road for the cast. Fenske said that they first held auditions in December, and for the past two months have been working hard to bring the show to life.
She said that over this time, she has really come to admire just how much work the kids have been able to put in, especially since the musical is only one of many endeavors the students take on.
“Their commitment has been phenomenal. Some of these kids are at school more than 12 hours not only participating in the show, but having other activities and academics to take care of,” she said.
With all the work that the kids and volunteers have put in, Fenske hopes that the community will appreciate what they have done, and support these kids this week.
She said she is proud of the kids, and blown away by what they have shown so far.
“This is a very talented cast. The auditions blew us away. Really anyone could have played the lead role,” said Fenske.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
