OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — For Lin Van Lanes, Titusville’s local bowling alley, their busy season is when the weather is bad, running from October to May.
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first started affecting local businesses, the alley lost two crucial months of business.
“Life stopped for everybody, and it stopped for us,” said Owner Scott Baker. “With so much uncertainty, not knowing if we would be able to open, we knew we had to do something drastic.”
A couple of months, and four less lanes later, that drastic move showed itself, when Baker installed the alley’s new golfing simulator and pool room.
“This isn’t a bowling alley anymore, it is an entertainment center,” said Baker.
When Lin Van Lanes was forced to close at the beginning of the pandemic, it made Baker take a hard look at his business.
“One reason we did what we did was when businesses got shut down, we were living week to week,” said Baker.
While his usual customers and bowling leagues were forced to stay away, the bills were still showing up.
Baker and the bowling alley did all they could to stay open. That summer, Baker and the alley staff worked on what they could. They painted the place a dark blue and rebuilt the entrance.
When winter rolled around, they still weren’t sure if they would be able to be open. According to Baker, it was March of 2021 when things were able to get back to normal for the alley.
However, it was a mild March, and the weather was nice. That didn’t stop people from flocking back to his lanes.
“When the restrictions lifted, we had never been so busy,” he said. “People I had never seen before came to bowl and thanked me for giving them something to do, a reason to get out of the house.”
That led Baker to think. Not everyone in the Titusville area bowled, but everyone was tired of staying in the house.
In the past, customers had come up to Baker with all sorts of ideas of what to do with some of the extra space in the bowling alley. Of all the ideas, one had really stuck, putting in a golf simulator.
“About 60 to 70% of our bowlers are also golfers,” said Baker. “When the weather gets nice they trade their bowling balls for golf clubs.”
There was another factor that led Baker towards this decision, league bowling. The only times all of Baker’s lanes are in use is during league play. However, he said, league bowling has been declining over the past 20 years.
“We barely used all the lanes, so I just started tearing out the lanes,” said Baker. “Every day another step.”
Five weeks later he had the basics of the simulator up and running. Baker’s reasoning behind the new simulator was letting golfers play all year round.
He said since he opened it up for rentals in September of 2021, it has been “so far so good.” The simulator area has turf installed throughout, with big leather couches and recliners for when you aren’t in the tee box. “I wanted to make it as comfortable and real as possible,” he said.
The simulator has hundreds of courses downloaded, and golfers can play “almost any course around the world.” It also gives diagnostic feedback on every shot, and can be used as a driving range to help golfers train.
Both the Titusville and Maplewood golf teams have come in and used it to practice.
Those who have used it come back to use it again. He just needs help getting the word out.
While The Herald was at Lin Van Lanes, there was a group of four on the simulator.
“One good part about the simulator is that I haven’t lost a ball yet,” said Scott Pepple. This was Pepple’s fourth time renting the simulator, and was there with his wife and another couple.
When the weather is warm, Pepple said he plays twice a week. However he usually stops playing in October.
“When the leaves fall it is hard to find your ball,” he said. “So this is a much better option.”
Besides the simulator, Baker has also put in two pool tables. With less parties during the pandemic, he took out some of the party area and installed a pool room.
“Just like with the golf simulator, I want to give people in this town an opportunity to play pool, do something a little different,” said Baker. “This little town, my little town, needs something to do.”
For more information about the simulator or the pool tables, or to book a time, Lin Van Lanes can be contacted at (814) 827-2412, or on Facebook.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
