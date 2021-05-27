PLEASANTVILLE — The Pleasantville Pageant is now accepting applications for the 2021 pageant.
All applicants must meet the following requirements:
— Be between the ages of 18 months and 18 years of age as of the day of the pageant.
— Boys between the ages of 4-8 years old can compete for “Little Mr. Pleasantville.”
— Contestants must attend and/or live in the Titusville area, West Forest, Tidioute Charter or Oil City School District to participate.
— Applicants may not be or have ever been pregnant, married or in trouble with the law.
— Applicants may not currently be holding any other pageant title.
Miss Pleasantville will be awarded a $500 scholarship at the completion of her reign.
Applications are available at Coal Oil Johnny’s Eatery in Pleasantville or can be received via Facebook by sending a message to the group page “Pleasantville Festival Pageant.”.
COVID-19 guidelines are in place. This event is not open to the public.
If you have any questions, call or text Kayla Brown at (814) 758-4230.
