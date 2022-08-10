The Titusville Area School Board held a special meeting and committee meeting on Monday night where they discussed a plethora of routine matters, while also accepting the resignations of three teachers and hearing updates to district projects and transition handbooks.
At the special meeting, the board approved personnel changes including resignations. The district accepted the resignations of three teachers — Elizabeth Kolodziejczak-Sanner, who had worked at the district for four years, Katherine Taylor, who had worked for the district for three years and Hannah Borkovich, who had worked for the district for four years.
Superintendent Stephanie Keebler said that the district is currently working “diligently” to fill the positions. Board member Kevin O’Neill commented that after reading the letters of resignation that he understood why they are leaving, and was happy to see that they were appreciative of their time working for the district.
After discussing personnel, the district adjourned the special meeting and started the regular monthly committee meeting. The committee meeting is for discussing agenda items before they are to be voted on at regular meetings.
At the committee meeting, the board heard updates from Josh Atkins, director of building and grounds. Atkins gave the board an update on the high school roof project, which he said is nearing the end. Atkins, who said he will have more information after a meeting today, said that the hope is to have the tar kettle offsite by Aug. 19.
He anticipates some work to continue to go on after that date, but it would not require the kettle to be on site. At previous meetings it has been said that the board does not want the kettle on school grounds while students are in the building.
Keebler then gave an update on Guaranteed Energy Savings Act projects that are planned to be completed next summer. Using American Rescue Plan ESSER funding, the district wants to replace the HVAC systems at their three elementary school buildings — Hydetown Elementary, Pleasantville Elementary and Main Street Elementary. “We are excited about this,” said Keebler.
The meeting featured a full instructional/student services portion of the agenda, where they discussed 17 items, many routine.
During this portion of the meeting, Mike McGaughey, assistant superintendent, presented on changes to the elementary, middle and high school transition handbooks.
The transition programs, according to McGaughey, are for students “with behavioral or social difficulties.” The district has had transition programs in place for 26 years. The programs are meant to be short term, and have the students transition back into the classroom after receiving specialized help.
New this year is the middle school transition program. Previously, the middle school students were included in the high school program.
“We want to spread them out and give kids more chances to be successful,” said McGaughey.
For the elementary and high school programs, while parents are involved, McGaughey said changes were made to the handbook to make more evident parental involvement.
“We want to provide parents and students some alternatives and help them work through issues by focusing on and targeting behavioral change,” he said.
Four of the items under the instructional/student services portion of the agenda were related to the Intermediate Unit #6, which the district works with. The agreements had to do with payments to and from the IU. Coming to the district will be $5,928 for IDA Section 619 Pass Through Funds, $338,717 for IDEA-B funds for special education programs and $70,406 through an ESSER agreement and amendment.
The district talked about potential payments to the IU for special education services, which was an estimated $266,000. Finance Director Shawn Sampson noted that in the past the district has paid the IU up to $1.3 million for these services, many of which have been brought in house.
