Titusville City Council voted to add a new refuse company and start the process of updating select city intersections during its Tuesday meeting.
Out of three bids, council decided to award the refuse contract to Raccoon Refuse, the lowest bidder.
At the beginning of the meeting, Kim Harris, of the Oil Region Alliance and Ron Steffey presented information about trail projects in the area.
Also heard from was City Manager Neil Fratus about updates on City projects. several members of the community approached council about approving several special events.
Council also scheduled a public hearing to get input from the community about the new park downtown.
City council chose to award its refuse contract to the lowest and most local of the three bidders, Raccoon Refuse. The previous contract, which expires in June, had to be re-bid.
Of the three bids received, Raccoon Refuse was the lowest by a significant margin. Their bid, which was calculated by the City to give residents an estimate of what their monthly costs will be, was bid at $18.53 a month.
This can be compared to the estimate of $23.52 from Tri-County Industries and $26.50 from Waste Management.
“I don’t like to throw added costs to the citizens,” said Deputy Mayor Bill McCrillis.
Council was pleased with the affordability and the close proximity. According to Raccoon Refuse Owner Ernest Sell, their headquarters is only 14 miles away. He also said that three of his company’s drivers have collected refuse in Titusville before,and know the town well.
“We want as local as possible,” said councilman CJ Kirvan.
The contract is for three years, with the option of extending it another two years without putting it out to bid.
“We are excited and glad to give another municipality good service,” said Sell. The only real change residents will see, besides an increase of 53 cents, is that there will no longer be unlimited pickup. The new contract has a 96-pound limit.
During the manager’s report, Fratus informed council about numerous City activities including one that has been in the works for months.
The City had asked that the police department do traffic studies on nine intersections that they felt could be updated. While one of the intersections is managed by the Pennsylvania Department on Transportation (PennDOT), they have to give approval for changes.
Council voted unanimously to see what the manager and solicitor need to do to change the ordinance. To change signage at these eight intersections, every intersection mentioned that is not managed by PennDOT would require an ordinance that would need first and second readings.
Fratus informed council that the City has hired someone to fill the new deputy treasurer position. The city decided to hire Sonya Elslager.
It was recommended by auditors that the City segregate duties within the treasurer’s office. Fratus also said that the new hire will allow the treasurer’s window to have greater hours, staying open later and during the lunch hour. The position is being paid for by both the City of Titusville and the Titusville Area School District.
Mayor Jon Crouch asked the rest of council to consider holding a public hearing for the City’s Diamond Street Park project. Council voted unanimously for the meeting to be held on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Towne Square building. Council wants to hear from the public about potential names and what they want to see the space used for.
Meeting notes
— The City was denied Act 13 funding for Sunset Heights Park. Fratus said that in a 2013 recreation comprehensive plan done by the City, the recommendation was to close the park. The City is looking at updating this plan to allow for future funding for the park.
— Council approved a special event for the Titusville Free Methodist Church. The church received approval to host a free fish fry at Scheide Park. The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 29.
— The Titusville Area Trails Association asked approval to host their National Trails Day event. The event will take place along a half-mile of the Queen City Trail near the Ed Myer Complex. It will showcase outdoor activities with displays scattered. The event is from 9 - noon.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
